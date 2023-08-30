They fought through the heat, their uniforms getting darker with each play as sweat flowed free Friday night. Even pushing the game back and hour to 8 p.m. did little to cut the humidity on the field.
The Bowling Green Bobcats traveled to Louisiana with two winning seasons under their collective belt. Even though some of their best players graduated earlier this year, the Bobcats made a solid showing, defeating the Bulldogs 54 – 18.
The Bulldogs were first in possession receiving the kickoff from a motivated Bobcat specialty team. They were stopped and eventually had to turn over the ball on downs. Once in possession of the ball, it didn’t take long for the Bobcats to score.
Sporting the No. 0 in his jersey, Bleyne Bryant made the TD. The 2-point conversion was good putting the Bobcats on the scoreboard first at 8 – 0. Visions of last year’s Bobcats dominating every team in their class were probably on the minds of the large Bowling Green crowd who filled the visitor’s bleachers.
But during the kickoff, Bulldog No. 7, D’Marko Green, fielded the ball and burst past the first Bobcat defenders sprinting into the Bowling Green end zone.
That put the Bobcats on notice that the Bulldogs would not be easily pushed aside.
The Bulldogs tried for a 2-point conversion, but it failed.
Louisiana then tried an onside kick, but the Bobcats were ready, dropping on the ball quickly. It looked as though the Louisiana defense was going to be able to hold the Bobcat offense, but the Bowling Green boys found their legs and punched through the line.
Bryant scored his second touchdown, and a successful 2-point conversion, put the Bobcats ahead 16 – 6.
The Bulldogs could not make yardage on their next possession. And the Bobcats’ offense continued to pound their front ling. No. 8, Jace Eskew, took the snap and made the Bobcats’ third TD. He also scored the 2-point conversion, putting Bowling Green ahead 22 – 6.
At the start of the second quarter, No. 22, Easton Orf, scored another TD for Bowling Green. The 2-point conversion was good, increasing Bowling Green’s lead—30 – 6.
The Bulldogs could not score during their next possession. But a touchdown run by Bowling Green was called back on a holding penalty. Still, with just a little more than 4 minutes to go in the second quarter, Bowling Green scored again. The 2-point conversion was good, and the score stretched to 36 – 6. And that’s were the score was at the half.
There were quite a few penalties during the game on both sides.
Former head coach Joe Chinn, who had traveled to Louisiana with his family to show support for the team, chalked that up to first-game jitters.
Even though the Bobcats increased their lead to 47 – 6, the Bulldogs were not out of the game. They scored another touchdown, but could not get the 2-point conversion.
Louisiana’s offense was able to move the ball, getting two first downs in a row. They were eager for some payback not that the score was 47 – 12. But by the end of the third quarter, the Bobcats had scored again. The kick after was good, putting the score at 54 – 12.
In the fourth quarter, the Bobcats were moving the ball fast, but fumble stopped the drive and the Bulldogs recovered. They made good use of that turnover, putting another six points on the board. They still could not complete a 2-point conversion, ending the game with Bowling Green 54; Louisiana 18.
For this victory, the Bobcats earned both the Mayor’s Trophy and the Commissioner’s Bell, keeping both award in Bowling Green for another year.
New head coach Mark St. Clair was proud of the performance of the Bobcats. He had nothing but good things to say about the playing acumen of the Bulldogs.
“Out of the game, we got what we needed to,” St. Clair said after the game. “I give a lot of credit to Louisiana. They kept hanging in there. They kept coming back. Their kids played hard.”
The toughness of the Louisiana team was what St. Clair said the Bobcats needed to face in their first game.
“I’m really proud of the way our kids responded,” he said. “A little adversity here and there,” he added, but overall it was a good performance by the team. In fact, even with the heat, he thought both teams showed good, hard performances.
“We weren’t near as efficient, offensively as I wanted to be,” St. Clair said. But the objective was to get the ball in the end zone, and the team did that.
“We had some adversity with penalties,” he added. “That’s something we need to clean up.”
“I’m proud of our team. And the Louisiana team was very solid,” he said. “I was really proud of the way coach Pitzer’s team played—in tough conditions.”
Even though the team is experienced, St. Clair said they have a lot of new players starting this season full time. Last year, the junior varsity players got a lot of game time because the varsity had put the team far enough ahead at the half to allow substitutions.
“They have to understand that those seniors are gone and they have to step up and make those plays. We’re a work in progress,” he said. “We’re 1 -0 now and were going to get back home and hopefully, have a full week of practice without having to start them at 6 a.m. because of the heat.”
