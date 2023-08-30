They fought through the heat, their uniforms getting darker with each play as sweat flowed free Friday night. Even pushing the game back and hour to 8 p.m. did little to cut the humidity on the field.

The Bowling Green Bobcats traveled to Louisiana with two winning seasons under their collective belt. Even though some of their best players graduated earlier this year, the Bobcats made a solid showing, defeating the Bulldogs 54 – 18.

