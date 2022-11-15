By Stan Schwartz
It was the best birthday present a coach could receive—a second District title. For head football coach Joe Chinn, Friday night’s game clinched the district championship for the Bobcats in a decisive 57 – 8 win.
The Bobcats came into the semifinals with an impressive 10 – 0 wining streak and were seeded No. 1 in Class 2, District 7, 11-man high school football. The Hallsville Indians were the third seed and traveled to Bowling Green with a 6 – 6 season.
The players seemed unfazed by the rapid change in weather. All week the temps were in the low to high 70s, with Thursday hitting almost 80. By game time Friday evening, it was below freezing with a steady wind. The Bobcats shrugged it off, running onto the field ready to play. The call went out early in the day for Bobcat fans to fill the stands, and they did not disappoint. Bundled under blankets and heavy winter coats, they filled the bleachers, ready to cheer their team to victory.
The Indians won the toss and elected to receive. A good run return was pushed back because of a penalty, forcing the Indians to start on their own 17-yard line. Even so, the Indians started making some headway against the Bobcats, digging themselves out of the hole and earning a first down. The Bobcat defense had enough, and started filling in the gaps and taking out the Hallsville runners in the backfield. Soon, it was fourth down and 11 yards. The Indians decided to go for it, but No. 24 Gunner Bryant broke up the pass and Bowling Green took over on downs.
Three plays later, No. 1, Marcus Starks, was across the goal line. He also carried the ball for the 2-point conversion, putting Bowling Green ahead 8 – 0.
With their next possession, Hallsville worked the ball down field, earning two first downs, before the Bowling Green defense snuffed out any thought of scoring. On its first set of downs, No. 6, Dylan Dalton, scored the Bobcats’ second touchdown. They tried for another 2-point conversion, but were stopped just short of the goal line. That left the score at 14 – 0. It stayed that way at the end of the first quarter.
"We knew going into the game they had a potent offense led by their QB and RB. And I thought we did a great job shutting them down," Chinn said. "Our defense played great on all fronts.
At the beginning of the second quarter, the Bobcat defense stopped the Indian offense. Once in possession of the ball again, they Bobcats scored easily. Another 2-point conversion try failed, but they were still ahead 20 – 0.
After stopping the Indians again, the Bobcats started moving the ball toward the Hallsville goal. Starks ran for two first downs, and then Dalton completed a pass to Bryant who ran it in for a touchdown. The Indians stopped the 2-point conversion, but the points were still adding up. It was 26 – 0 with 9:19 to go in the first half.
Bowling Green stopped Hallsville, forcing a turnover on downs on their own 32-yard line. It looked as though the Indian defense was going to hold, but Dalton completed a pass to No. 10 Bleyen Bryant, who ran it across centerfield and in for another Bobcat touchdown. Bryan competed a pass to No. 34 Aiden Grote, completing the 2-point conversion. And just like that, Bowling Green was ahead 34 – 0 with 5:14 to go in the half.
On their next possession, the Indians were working the ball, but fumbled on the 29-yard line. Bowling Green recovered and on the next play, Bryant scored another touchdown. Grote was there for the 2-point conversion, putting the Bobcats ahead 42 – 0.
The Indians were eager to get back in the game and started an impressive drive, only to have it cut short when Dalton intercepted the pass and returned it 40 yards before being forced out of bounds.
On the next play, Starks ran the ball into the Hallsville end zone. The two point conversion was good, and the Bobcats had a commanding lead, 50 – 0. The clock an out on the first half and both teams headed to the locker rooms.
With a such a commanding lead by Bowling Green, the referees decided to let the clock run continuously during the second half. Chinn started pulling his starters and letting the JV players have a chance on the field.
During one play, Bowling Green scored a touchdown, but it was called back on a penalty. That didn’t seem to bother the team, because on the next play Starks scored again. The point after was good, and the Bobcats now had a huge lead, 57 – 0.
The defense stopped the Indians again, preventing them from scoring as the third quarter ran out.
The second string began to move the ball, but fumbled allowing the Indians to gain a good foothold in Bobcat territory. Still, the defense held, and the Indians fumbled, which was recovered by No. 8, Jace Eskew, the backup quarterback.
With just 1:25 left in the fourth quarter, the Indians were finally able to score a touchdown. Their 2-point conversion was good, putting the score at 57 – 8, as the teams let the clock run out.
