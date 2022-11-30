Seesaw battle showed the true mettle of Bowling Green’s team
The Bobcat’s football season came to an abrupt end Saturday when the team lost to the Blair Oaks Falcons in the District Semifinals.
Up to this point, the team, which had been breaking records all season, was undefeated.
More than 1,700 tickets were sold for this match-up. The Bobcats had earned home field advantage after defeating the Lafayette County Huskers the week before during their quarterfinal match. Last year, Bowling Green fell to the Huskers. This year, however, they proved how formidable a football team they were.
The Bobcats came into the game ranked as the sixth best in the state media poll in Class 2A football, after winning all 16 of its matches this season. And for the first time in 55 seasons of Bobcat football, the program has won the conference title three consecutive seasons.
With a devastating offense and a powerful defense, the team had scored, up to this game, 792 points. That put this team in fifth place in Missouri as the most points scored in a single season. The Bobcats scored on average 66 points per game, while only giving up 8.9 points per game.
The Falcon’s stats were fairly close to Bowling Green’s. The field was in great shape and the weather was cooperating.
Bobcat head coach Joe Chinn is now one of the most winning coaches in the program’s history.
“Although the semifinal game didn’t end up the way we wanted I was so proud of the way we battled,” Chinn said. “We went toe to toe with the No. 1 team in the state in front of a great crowd! The support from the community is great and I couldn’t be more proud to be a Bobcat. Our senior class is a special group and should go down as one of the best classes to ever come through Bowling Green. Three straight EMO conference titles, two straight district championships. A 30 – 6 record over the past three seasons. Back-to-back quarterfinal appearances. Top-two scoring offenses in school history. Finished the 2022 season with 840 points scored, which is third all-time in Missouri history, and second most by an 11-man team. Also, the winningest Class 2 program the past two seasons.”
Chinn said the seniors this year should get the recognition they deserve for what they have accomplished. They are: Dylan Dalton, Marcus Starks, Devin Rue, Jackson Chalrton, Teddy Chalrton, Gunner Bryant, Ryan Bowen, Brandon Gamm, Colin Prior and Andy Niemeyer.
Team members named to EMO First Conference team were: Devin Rue, Brandon Gamm, Ryan Bowen, Jackson Charlton, Harrison Hunt, Dylan Dalton, Marcus Starks, Gunner Bryant, Bleyne Bryant, and Teddy Charlton.
Bowling Green won the toss and elected to receive the ball. Starks, Gamm and Bryant were in the backfield for the opening kickoff.
Bryant fielded the ball and had an amazing 60-yard return, brining the ball into Falcon territory.
Starks picked up 6 yards on his first run. His next attempt was stopped at the line of scrimmage. Bryant took the next handoff, earning a first down for the Bobcats. Three plays later, Starks was in the end zone with the Bobcat’s first touchdown. He then successfully ran the 2-point conversion, putting Bowling Green ahead 8 – 0.
On the Falcon’s first drive, they worked their way down field, eventually scoring a touchdown and a 2-point conversion, tying the game at 8 – 8.
They were able to stop Bowling Green’s next drive and then score another touchdown, putting the score at 8 – 15 in the Falcon’s favor. The point-after kick went wide.
The Bobcats came thundering back with another touchdown. The 2-point conversion was good, putting Bowling Green ahead again 16 – 15. On their next possession, the Falcons scored again, but their 2-point conversion failed. They were back in the lead with 21 and the Bobcats at 16.
On the kickoff, Bryant blasted down field, scoring another Bobcat touchdown, putting the team back in the lead. The 2-point conversion was good, making the score at 24 – 21.
On their next possession, the Falcon’s quarterback, No. 1, Dylan Hair, had a 49-yard keeper play to score their next touchdown. The kick after was good, putting the score at 24 – 28 in the Falcon’s favor.
The Bobcat’s offense went to work, scoring again, with another 2-point conversion. That put Bowling Green back in the lead, 32 – 28.
After a long slog down field, the Falcons scored again, with the point after good. That put the Falcons ahead 35 – 32. Their defense stopped the Bobcats and on their next possession, and they were able to score again. The Bobcat defense blocked the kick and the first half ended with the Blair Oaks Falcons ahead 42 -32.
During the second half, the Falcons extended their lead, but the Bobcats made a valiant attempt to close the gap. At the whistle ending the game, the Falcons had won 66 to 48.
Chinn told the team how proud he was of them, during their after-game huddle. What they accomplished in the past few years showed all the hard work they put into the program and what real teamwork is all about.
