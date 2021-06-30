Food and fashion the highlights of the day
BOWLING GREEN—There was a lot scheduled for last Saturday—the city was going to have its BBQ Bash and Cook Off, the Kaleo Dade Scholarship Softball Tournament was set to start and a small group of businesses downtown were ready to throw a block party.
Frequent storms and the threat of severe weather forced the cancellation of the BBQ Bash and the postponement of the softball tournament for a few weeks. But the block party went on as planned.
Forever Primitives opened early for breakfast, and scheduled lunch and dinner for those who were willing to come out. They even scheduled a wine tasting event and offered wine slushies in a variety of flavors. Once the BBQ Bash was cancelled, Tom Thompson, his family and the staff of A Taste of Philly, made the strategic move to set up their tent on Church Street, which had been blocked off for the party. Gypsy Soul Boutique and Ann Layne Boutique were ready to put on a fashion show.
Thompson said everything they were preparing for the event in the city park was fresh and ready to go, so it was important to him that they could offer it to the public during the block party.
Mandy Burnett said all the beef they had prepared for their lunch and dinner specials was fresh too. Neither business uses frozen meat in the preparation of their meals.
All these people were willing to take the risk and brave whatever weather came their way. The sky stayed dark and threatening most of the morning. Things were set to kick off at 2 p.m., but about 20 minutes till, the tornado sirens started going off. The A Taste of Philly crew started tearing everything down, but just a few minutes later, the sirens ceased and the sun came out. With the threat of bad weather averted, the party was on. Stephanie Klott, the owner of Ann Layne Boutique had her people set up more tables on the street.
Mark Huber, who was working as the DJ for the event got the sound system set up. He works for DJ-Deviation, which is owned by Rob Brown. Huber prepared just the right mix for fashion models on the runway. Only here, the run way was either the sidewalk or part of the street.
The crowd was light, but enthusiastic. The threat of thunderstorms and the tornado sirens probably had a lot to do with the number of people who did come out to enjoy the food, music and fashion.
The models from Gypsy Soul, which is owned by Brittney Reuther, came up the sidewalk toward Ann Layne, and the models from Ann Layne moved down the street toward Gypsy Soul. Most did their turn on the catwalk in front of where the movie house used to be.
Forever Primitives and A Taste of Philly did pretty steady business all day. By 6 p.m., however, they were ready to roll up the sidewalks and put another check in the win column for a great party.
