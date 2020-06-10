More than 100 people gathered in Louisiana for social justice
LOUISIANA—A strong thunderstorm rolled through Louisiana on Wednesday, but just before 6 p.m. it pushed off south, leaving the area clear for more than 100 people who had come to show solidarity in the face of racism.
Even the threat of the storm did not keep people away. The horrific video showing George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, pleading for his life while handcuffed and pinned to ground with a Minneapolis Police officer kneeling on his neck, compelled these people to come forward and speak out against such brutality.
Since Floyd’s death in police custody, all four of the officers involved with his arrest have had murder charges filed against them.
Two young women, Brittany Hall and Devin Bell organized the peaceful gathering in Louisiana. They wanted to bring all races together as a sign of unity—to stand up against racism.
“This is the time that we all need to stand together,” she said.
Hall spoke out against the type of systematic racism black people have faced at the hands of some police officials.
She asked Rev. Cole Branstetter, from the Church of the Nazarene in Bowling Green, Mo., to lead the group in prayer. In addition to his invocation, Branstetter said, “I believe we’re at a tipping point in or society.” He said he could not pretend to know what it was like being black in this society. “But I do promise to do three things—I promise to listen, I promise to see things from a different perspective, and I promise to have compassion in my heart for those who have different experiences than myself.”
She gathered the crowd into a large circle in the parking area at the riverfront. She wanted the people to be able to see one another, to be part of the event, not just witness it.
At times overwhelmed with emotion, Hall talked about what it is like being a black woman and the fear she faces when her children go out the door. The uncertainty of what they might face weighs heavily on her mind.
“I and many mothers around the world wonder, ‘When does my son become a threat.’ At what point in their lives do you try to explain to little black boys that their lives could be taken by those who were sworn to protect and serve us?
“Right now, everybody needs to step up—everybody needs to have their voices heard,” she said. This is a pain and fear that African Americans have felt for centuries. This cannot continue.”
Through her tears, she said she refuses to tell her son that he his less than other because of the color of his skin. She implored police officers to step in and do something when they see their fellow officers doing what was done to Floyd. She asked that the people who were there when they are out in public and see such injustice to say something, to step in and do something.
“It could save a life,” she said. And her big message was for everyone to register to vote if they have not and then actually go and vote—to make their voices heard at the ballot box by voting into office the people who will stand up for everyone.
After she spoke, Hall gave ample opportunity for anyone else who wanted to speak.
Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte accepted Hall and Bell’s invitation to talk with everyone there. He related a story from when he first became sheriff. After arresting some drug dealers out of St. Louis, they thanked him for not beating them during or after their arrest. That floored him. He said he did not understand why some use force when it’s not necessary.
He said he believes it’s people’s fear of the unknown that drives them to do hurtful things to others. People are scared of other people not like themselves and they’re scared to go outside their comfort zone and learn more about others.
“The only way to fight fear,” he said, “is with love and communication.”
Korte said learned to trust others after he joined the U.S. Navy. He said he put his trust in his fellow sailors, who were from every walk of life and every color.
Others in the crowd stepped up to voice their concerns about the racism they believe is permeating our society.
Tiffany Coleman-Dade the reason protestors shout “black lives matter” is because black people are needlessly being killed at a higher rate than other races.
“To say all lives matter negates the black lives that matter, as well. Because if all lives mattered, we wouldn’t be here right now,” Coleman-Dade said, “because black lives are being lost and traded out disproportionately. And it’s as if nobody cares.”
She fears for her son every time he goes out.
“The color of his skin should not put a target on his back,” she said. Shortly after the rally, Coleman-Dade called for another rally in Bowling Green. She wanted the conversation about race relations to continue, to give others the opportunity speak and learn what it is like for black families who face racism every day of their lives, whether it’s overt or less subtle.
She noted that Floyd was killed because of a counterfeit $20 bill. “Someone has to be accountable for that,” she said. “Our voices deserve to be heard, and they way that they’re heard is at the voting booth.”
“When I say ‘Black Lives Matter,’” said Gary Richardson, “I’m normally hit with, ‘Well, all lives matter.’ Any reasonable person understands that all lives matter, but black men and women and children are being murdered at alarming rates by the very people who are supposed to serve and protect us.”
The only way for things to change is for people to get comfortable with having uncomfortable conversations, and conversations about race are uncomfortable, Richardson added.
“If we only communicate with the people who think like us, we will never grow as a people,” he said.
Richardson said he knows that all police officers are not bad, and not all white people are bad, otherwise they would not have all the people at the waterfront standing together. He doesn’t condone the violence that has happened in some of the cities where people are protesting, but he understands that black people are angry, “but if all one takes away from the protests is the violence and looting, he said, it’s disheartening.”
Branstetter gave a closing prayer and the crowd quietly and slowly filtered out of the park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.