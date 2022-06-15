The birthday celebration for Terrace Boudinier filled the Community Room at the Bowling Green Public Library on Sunday afternoon, as a steady stream of people came to help the 102-year-old mark another year.
Earlier this month, on Monday, June 6, Terrace passed another milestone, turning 102. His granddaughter, Nicole Sporleder, said the family had been planning this birthday celebration for a while. They were supposed to have it two years ago, when Terrace turned 100, but social contact restrictions because of the pandemic caused them to cancel. And last year, things weren’t much better, so the family postponed the celebration again. Nicole was there with her husband, Andrew, and most of Terrace’s family.
She said they had a lot of decorations for his 100th birthday, but now they were all out of date. With a little creativity, the decorations were re-purposed for this celebration.
“Just think, in his lifetime he’s gone through, like no indoor plumbing to where you can carry a computer in your pocket,” she added.
A slide show of photos from Terrace’s life had been started for his birthday two years ago. Now that it was done, Nicole was seeing the whole thing for the first time and wanted to know more about the bear photos.
Terrace said that he and some other people drove to the dump near Yellowstone Park one night where bears would congregate, foraging for food.
“We put our cars in a semi-circle to watch the bears,” he said. At one point they all turned on their headlights so they could take pictures. That’s when Terrace said he realized how close the bears were. He hopped off his front bumper and jumped into the driver’s seat. “It was right then that the bear banged up against the window,” he added. “That was my only time bear hunting,” he said with a smile.
J.D. Kitlink said he’s known Terrace for more than 40 years. They would go to American Legion meetings together.
“I tell you what,” Kitlink said, “he’s a fine gentleman.”
Chris Peterman, a fellow Mason, came by to pay his respects and wish Terrace a happy birthday.
“I wanted to come and tell you congratulations from the brothers in the Lodge,” he said.
Terrace told him how much he missed going to the Lodge meetings.
Terrace has lived most of his life in Bowling Green. When he was 96, he was able to travel to Washington, D.C., on one of the Honor Flights, so he could visit the World War II monument. Last year, as a World War II veteran, he was the grand marshal during Bowling Green’s Memorial Day parade. Currently, he is living at Lynn’s Heritage House in Louisiana. Former neighbors Rich and Carolyn Heigl came in to see Terrace during the party.
Whenever they saw Terrace in his yard, trying to do some work, they would come over and help.
“They would tell me, ‘You can’t do that,’ and then they would do it,” Terrace said.
Rich said Terrace is like the father he never had. “I could look out my window and see when he opened his freezer to get ice cream. I’d know it was 10 p.m.,” he added.
Terrace noted that he could go through about a gallon of ice cream a week.
“He was the nicest neighbor ever,” said Carolyn
“She’s a darn good cook,” Terrace said about Carolyn. “She was always bringing something over to eat.”
Even though he said he misses living in Bowling Green, Terrace said he enjoys the activities at Lynn’s Heritage House, such as playing bingo and watching movies. But what he likes the most is when the local churches come in for services.
He said he enjoyed seeing everyone who came in to visit with him during his birthday party.
