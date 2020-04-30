The Twin Pike Family YMCA didn’t want quarantine and social distancing to hamper those who had to miss traditional birthday celebrations since the stay at home order went into effect last month.
“Have you or someone you love ‘missed’ their birthday due to the stay at home order? We want to celebrate all those with birthdays that have happened during this time!” the YMCA Facebook page said.
Following CDC and local social distancing orders, people were asked to come join the celebration in Bowling Green on Saturday by driving “the lap,” and decorating their cars for birthday celebrations. Even those who were not going to be driving were asked to participate by placing signage in their yards.
Right at the start of the event, the people working at MeMe’s on S. Court Street stepped out side with handmade signs to cheer on those driving the lap.
“We encourage you to decorate your car or yard with balloons, signs, etc. Be creative!” the site said.
To help celebrate the occasion, there were a few local businesses open to help those celebrating if they wanted to buy birthday treats along the route—Meme’s Pantry, Two Scoops Ice Cream, Merna’s Kitchen and Sugar Shack. People lined up, keeping a respectful 6 feet apart from others while waiting to order and picking up their food.
Gerald Ogletree, chief executive officer the YMCA said he thought the birthday car lap went great.
“I had a friend that had an idea, and I ran with it,” he said.
