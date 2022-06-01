During the public comment portion of the city council meeting Monday night, resident Desiree Elliott voiced concerns about Bill No. 7169 on the agenda. If passed, the ordinance to amend Chapter 715, section 715.040 relating to actual use rate structure of the municipal code of Louisiana, would result in a 7.5% increase in the current water rate for the city.
“The water is bad, and most people don’t drink it,” said Elliott. It is cloudy and at times it is brown. So, are we expected to pay an even higher amount for this water when most of the citizens buy bottled water for drinking? If you took a poll of how many people rely on bottled or filtered water, you would find that a lot of them do. Because they will not drink this water,” she added.
A motion to hear the first reading of the bill was made my Councilman Nick Fregeau and seconded by Councilwoman Kiffany Ardeneaux. All members who were present voted in favor. A motion to hear the second reading of the bill was made by Fregeau and seconded by Councilman Ryan Roberts. There was no discussion, and all present members voted in favor. Bill No. 7169 passed unanimously.
Brent Engel spoke on behalf of the Louisiana Area Historical Museum during the public comment portion. He informed the council of an upcoming event that the museum is promoting.
“I am here to discuss very briefly, The Mo Mo the Missouri Monster Concert that is taking place on Friday, July 1,” said Engel. “Bill Whyte, who is a native of Missouri, and a national producer and country music artist, will be performing at the Elks Lodge at 7 p.m. We are selling T-shirts that are designed here in Louisiana ahead of the event. We are encouraging people to buy tickets for the 1975 price of $5. ‘Missouri Life Magazine’ has been here doing a feature story on the history surrounding this,” he added.
A proclamation was drafted by Mayor Tim Carter and approved by the council for the Pike County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, having recognized Cheryl and the late Bucky Ward for their dedication towards the Memorial Day Flag placement program. Carter also gave the Mayor’s Recognition to two citizens for their efforts in the community. Judy Ries was recognized for orchestrating the recent Bluegrass Pickers Festival, which was held on Georgia Street. Seth Murray was recognized for working as a city employee during the event and interacting with the community while he was off the clock.
Resolution 05-2022 of the city of Louisiana council providing consent to the mayor’s appointments to standing committees was passed. Bills 7163, 7164, and 7166 were tabled due to a lack of quorum.
Bill No. 7171, an ordinance appropriating money for the various departments of the City of Louisiana for the fiscal year beginning June 1, 2022, and ending May 31, 2023 was discussed. After a first and second reading, Bill No. 7171 passed unanimously.
Bill No. 7172 to amend chapter 210 of title II regarding public health, safety, and welfare of the code of ordinances relating to animals and fowl passed unanimously after a first and second reading.
Councilman Bob Ringhausen made a motion to nominate Kiffany Ardeneaux as mayor pro-tempore. The motion was seconded by Councilwoman Nancy Evans, and all voted in favor. A motion to remove former mayor, Kathy Smith, from the city bank accounts and to add Mayor Tim Carter to the accounts was made by Fregeau and was seconded by Ardeneaux. All voted in favor.
A motion to approve the acquisition of a side-by-side utility vehicle for the fire department and the city of Louisiana to use for public services, was made by Ringhasen and seconded by Fregeau. All voted in favor.
A motion was made by Fregeau to hear the first reading of Bill No. 7173, an ordinance to amend section 110.260 of title I of the code of ordinances relating to enactment and was seconded by Ardeneaux. Fregeau discussed the details of the bill.
“I will give a little more detail on the description,” said Fregeau. “We took out the language that says both readings of a bill may take place in a single meeting. That language actually comes directly from the statute. So, what we will be doing is making the requirement more stringent, so that except in case of emergencies, the second reading would have to take place at a following council meeting,” he added.
A motion to table Bill No. 7173 was made by Fregeau and seconded by Ardeneaux. All voted in favor. Having no further discussion, the council voted to adjourn from regular session and enter executive session at approximately 7:30.
