President Donald Trump recently signed a bipartisan bill expanding eligibility for membership in the biggest and most politically influential veterans service organization in the country.
Prior to the “LEGION Act,” if veterans wanted to join The American Legion, they had to have served during one of the six federally-designated eras dating back to America’s declaration of war on Germany during WWI. Because The American Legion is a congressionally-chartered veterans service organization, Congress determines its membership eligibility.
Now if a veteran has served honorably one day in one of the five military services of the United States of America, the Veteran is eligible to join The American Legion.
American Legion Post’s in Pike County include Post 349 in Clarksville and Post 370 in Louisiana.
