Some of them don’t stand as tall as they once did when they were young and in uniform. But their strength of character, their determination and their love of God and country brought them to the Bowling Green Middle School gymnasium last Friday as the students honored these veterans and their families for all they sacrificed in defending our way of life.
A few people remarked that there were a few more empty seats this year. Even after the resurgence of attendees for last year’s gathering once the social distancing restrictions were lifted, it was evident that we are losing our oldest veterans. Many World War II veterans are in their 90s, with some more than 100 years old.
The family of Clifford Bishop brought his photos to the celebration. Delia Marshall said Clifford desperately wanted to attend another Veterans Day celebration at the Middle School, but he died in September at age 99. His family was there to carry on the tradition of honor him and all veterans. With Delia were her husband, Charles Marshall, who served in U.S. Army, and their daughter, Katie McGuire.
Clifford was buried at the St. Clement Catholic Cemetery on Oct. 1, 2022, with full military honors.
Bowling Green R-I Superintendent Matt Frederickson gave the invocation, to pray for those who put aside comforts and pleasures and gave of themselves to serve their country with courage, to stand and defend the Constitution and our freedoms. He also thanked the families of those who served, for the hardships they endured while their family member was serving their country.
Bristol Doggett made the introductions. Members of VFW Post 5553 Color Guard came forward to post the colors. Everyone stood and cited the Pledge of Allegiance. The sixth-grade choir sang “The Star Spangled Banner,” as well as other patriotic songs.
Two eighth grade students presented their essays for the ceremony.
Sheriff Stephen Korte, a member of the VFW, did the POW/MIA reading to honor those who could not be there.
The Middle School Band presented musical accompaniment for the audience.
The featured speaker for the events was Lt. Nathaniel R.C. Frederickson, the son of Matt Frederickson, who is a veteran himself. He introduced his son to the audience.
He said it’s paramount that young people learn about the importance of service, the kind of service veterans have demonstrated time after time.
“I think that’s why we’re here; to serve others,” he said, adding that he’s proud of the R-I staff members who have served their country in uniform. He also noted that there are a number of students who go on and enlist after graduation.
Nathanial joined the Army at age 17. He wanted to give the students an idea of what it was like for him in the military. He wanted to relate to the students by letting them know all the activities he did when he was still in school and how involved he was in high school.
“I’m sure a lot of these things might seem very familiar to you,” he said. Family members that served, he noted, had a huge influence on him, he explained.
“They formed my ideas about the world, my ideas about what our relationship with foreign powers ought to be, they formed my idea of what service meant,” Nathanial said.
The thought that all there is to the military is going off to fight foreign wars is far from the facts, he noted.
“There’s really a lot more to it than that,” he said. The list of job specialties is wide and varying.
Growing up, Nathaniel said, he joined the Boy Scouts and loved hiking and backpacking.
“And my definition of fun was sleeping out in the cold, and wandering through the woods,” he said. In high school, he joined Junior ROTC, which he said he loved.
“I eventually came to command that unit,” he said. After that, he went off to U.S. Military Academy West Point, where he majored in philosophy.
“I know, my mother was just as disappointed as you are now,” he said with a smile. “Most people go there for engineering. I did not do that.”
After he graduated, he was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division. “I am the platoon LEADER of 43 pretty awesome soldiers.”
While in the military, Nathaniel said, the soldiers have access to a lot of resources to draw from. Once out, most don’t have those types of resources. Nathaniel said it’s important to include veterans in the service community to give them a sense of purpose again.
“We need to work together to better ourselves together,” he added.
“This is what everyone’s pledge to veterans should be: I’m going to continue serving the community that you served, so that we can continue to better it together,” he said.
