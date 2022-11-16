Some of them don’t stand as tall as they once did when they were young and in uniform. But their strength of character, their determination and their love of God and country brought them to the Bowling Green Middle School gymnasium last Friday as the students honored these veterans and their families for all they sacrificed in defending our way of life.

A few people remarked that there were a few more empty seats this year. Even after the resurgence of attendees for last year’s gathering once the social distancing restrictions were lifted, it was evident that we are losing our oldest veterans. Many World War II veterans are in their 90s, with some more than 100 years old.

