BOWLING GREEN—Thomas Wolfe famously wrote the book, “You can’t go home again.” In her life, Jessie Lee Johnson did as she wanted and saw those words from Wolfe as a challenge. Earlier this year, she returned to Bowling Green for a class reunion after a life lived well, enriched by knowledge and adventure.
Johnson’s niece, Nancy Hays, of Nancy Hays Entertainment and Speakers Inc., out of Chicago, had been working on putting together a family history book and found some fascinating information about her relatives, especially her aunt, Jessie Lee, who lived here twice in her lifetime. A lot of what she was researching centered on the local Johnson and Higginbothem families.
Hays orchestrated Johnson’s travel itinerary with the help of the family members still living in this area. She set the trip for Johnson as a pilgrimage of sorts. Johnson had been the head research librarian for the New York City Library for 40 years before retiring. Johnson said that when a patron came in with a question, she would tell them how to do the research to find what they were looking for. She worked just off of 5th Avenue at 53rd Street branch of the library in the heart of Manhattan.
Johnson graduated as valedictorian from Bowling Green High School in 1951. She was returning to the town that held a good portion of her family’s history, which included tragedy, as well.
Johnson, the youngest of five, was sent to live with relatives in Kansas when she was 18 months old. Twin older sisters, Mary Pearl and Judith, were sent out to California, while the oldest siblings, a sister, Martha Ann, and a brother, David, stayed with their father. Jessie Lee was taken in by Maud Higginbothem and her husband, Rufus.
Johnson credits Maud with being her mother. Her mother, Anna Paxton Higginbothem, had taken ill and was confined to a plaster cast for a year, necessitating the need to split up the children.
Earlier this year, when the weather was still warm, Hays took Johnson out to the Higginbothem farm for a visit; one nearly 40 years in the making. One of Johnson’s former classmates, Sue Raufer, met her later that day on the town square by the war memorials. There, the two 86-year-olds, spoke about former classmates and their times at the high school.
Johnson also visited the Bowling Green Louisville Christian Church, where Hays’ mother had donated money in 2012 to repair the roof. The building is now used for special occasions.
The family had a special connection to Bowling Green, and even though three of the children had been raised elsewhere for some years, they stayed in touch—at one point the twins wrote a letter to Santa Clause from the lighthouse where they were living in Mendocino, Calif., which was published in the Bowling Green Times.
Johnson says she dropped her first name when she left Bowling Green after graduating from high school and went by Lee Johnson
“My first cousin, William Rufus Higginbothem, was a White House correspondent,” she said. And during World War II he was a war correspondent for United Press, before it became UPI. During D-Day, W.R. Higginbothem rode in with the command ship, the U.S.S. Bayfield. His brother, Maj. James M. Higginbothem, an Army surgeon, was already ashore, and the two men eventually met up during the invasion. The memory of the story brought tears to her eyes as she recounted the major’s actions, operating on the wounded in bombed out cathedrals all across Europe during the war. The Houston Chronicle printed W.R.’s first-hand account of that day in June of 1984.
After she graduated from BGHS, Lee was sent to live with W.R. and his family in College Park, Md., where she attended the University of Maryland.
“I’m very happy to be back in my home town,” she said about returning to Bowling Green. Lee remembers when one of her sisters was crowed the queen of Pike County. She showed an old photograph from the Times of her in the front row watching her sister get crowned.
“They say we can’t go home again, but I think we can go home,” Lee added. “We like to see where our lives began, and it’s been very moving for me.”
Back when Champ Clark was in office, she said, most people in Bowling Green were Democrats. “Today, I would expect, that everybody’s a Republican.” She recalled that William Hungate was the local democratic representative when she left for college.
“I was very lucky that when I left Bowling Green at the age of 18, and went to live with my cousins in College Park, I was thrust into dinner conversations about what’s going on in the world,” Lee said. Most of the family’s friends back then were with United Press. “They were all newspaper people.
“My home life changed completely, because the first year I was there, I sat in on all of the open Dr. Robert Oppenheimer hearings.” Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist, was considered the father of the atomic bomb. “Most of those hearing were closed,” she added. After the two atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Oppenheimer lobbied for control over atomic weapons and faced hearings in Washington because of his protests against the use of weapons of mass destruction.
She also recalls sitting with the media when former President Richard Nixon delivered his “Checkers” speech. At the time, Nixon was a California senator in the running for the office of vice president. “It went down as one of the great historical speeches,” she said. Those in the White House press corps had copies of the speech in hand while Nixon was delivering it.
“Nixon, as you probably know, was a fairly awkward social person,” she said. And when he emerged from the studio after delivering his speech, the press corps was waiting for him. “He was not a glad-hander like Nelson Rockefeller. He didn’t know what to say, and then said, ‘I wish I had your job.’
“And some newsman in the back of the gallery shouted, ‘And I wish I had your salary.’”
Because of her cousin, she was also able to be present for the Sen. Joseph McCarthy hearings. McCarthy rose to fame for his infamous list of Communists and for holding hearings under the auspices of the House Un-American Activities Committee to expose communists within U.S. borders during the height of the Cold War.
Most of the time, she was able to get a seat at the hearings directly behind Mrs. Joseph McCarthy. “She looked like she could eat you for lunch,” Lee said. “What formidable presence she had.
“When you live with a newsman, nothing ever phases you,” Lee said.
After leaving Maryland, Lee, went to Columbia University in New York to earn her master’s degree in library science.
“She met the whose-who of America in the New York Public Library,” Hays said. Back then, people had to physically be in the library to look up information. No internet, no world wide web. All research was done by hand.
Being from this area, Lee recalls wanting to read Mark Twain’s “Huckleberry Finn,” when she was in the first grade, but she was just learning to read then and the text was written in dialect, which made it difficult for her to understand.
In addition to knowing all about New York City from her time there, Hays said Lee traveled extensively all over the world, taking copious notes that read like tourist guides. Hays said she has those notes and is keeping them as part of her family’s history.
“They read better than any travel book,” Hays added.
“My most memorable trips were to the Scandinavian countries, especially the last one which was up the coast of Norway,” Lee said.
She never married, so when she did travel, Lee sometimes went with the Rhodes Scholars.
In New York, Lee lived four blocks from the mayor’s mansion in an apartment building directly across the street from the brownstone where famous broadcaster, Walter Cronkite, lived.
“That was my home for 53 years,” she added. “Once you’ve got an apartment in New York, you never leave it.” In the brownstone next to Cronkite’s on that street, lived David Olgivy, one half of the Olgivy-Mather advertising agency.
But it was the reunion that brought Lee back to Bowling Green.
“One of my former classmates was Sue Raufer, and I was thrilled to see her again because it had been many years. She had married Phillip Raufer. I’m overjoyed that one of my former high school classmates was still in Bowling Green.”
She believed that most of her classmates were already dead.
She was also thrilled that the farmhouse in Louisville, where her grandmother had lived, was still there, although another family now owns it.
“The people who live there now were very gracious to allowed us to go through it,” Lee said.
“She showed me the circular bannister where she used to slide down,” Hays added.
At that the time, she lived on W. 13th Street in Bowling Green, but a cyclone tore the roof off of that house, forcing them to live in the garage, eventually moving to 815 W. Main Street, near the old high school. Her parents died in a few months apart in 1939, when Lee was just 6 years old. Her aunt, Maud, raised her after that.
There will be a time when Lee returns to Bowling Green permanently. She owns a burial plot at a local cemetery.
