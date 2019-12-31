For a handful of years now, Bowling Green High School students have spent their final school day before holiday break as a time for giving back to the community. Each year students are afforded multiple service options from which to pick.
As has been since its inception, several busloads of high school students travel around the community caroling and spreading joy. Students also travel to both elementary schools to read to the children and create crafts. Others donate $1 or a canned food item to the Hope Center in exchange for watching a holiday movie or playing competitive games, such as with a bags tournament. These donations provide hot meals for needy families.
