BOWLING GREEN—The letter of resignation came as a surprise to some, but Kevin Krietemeyer, head coach for Bowling Green’s football team decided he wanted to spend more time with his family.
He delivered the letter to Bowling Green Administration at the end of November. The
Bowling Green’s athletic director, Matt Chance, said Krietemeyer “basically is resigning to spend more time with family and try to get a job closer to where he is living,” in Mexico, Mo.
Chance said the search for a new head coach would start soon. They plan to look at current staff and outside the school.
Krietemeyer would continue teaching at Bowling Green until his contract runs out at the end of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.