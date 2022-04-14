Department to train on grain bin rescue next month
During a meeting last week, firefighters with the Bowling Green Fire Department, talked about alternate ways to get to homes and businesses once access to Rt. 161 south of Bus. 61 is cut off because of construction for the roundabout.
MoDOT said it started construction Monday, April 11 on the new roundabout at the four-corners intersection where Rt. 161, Bus. 61 and S. Court Street meet. Estimates by MoDOT say access south of the intersection would be blocked for up to 70 days while crews work on that part of the roundabout.
Bowling Green Fire Chief Adam Mitalovich said his department has talked with the owners of the private businesses at that intersection to see about using alternate routes to get to the homes and businesses beyond the closure if there’s an emergency.
“They’ve given us permission to access their property for emergency incidents,” he said. “Our concern is that if the general public starts using it every day, (the businesses) would have to put up a gate or something like that,” he added. “They said they had no intention of doing that, but if they did, they would continue working with us on getting access.”
Another concern for the department, he said, is the gravel roads that people would be using as an alternate route. He noted that Rt. 313, which runs east-west by the Split Rail Animal Clinic is a fairly wide gravel road. But it intersects with the north south Rt. 312, which is a lot narrower.
“I am anticipating some trouble with the roads that weren’t designed to handle that kind of traffic,” he said. “I’m predicting some fender benders out on those roads,” he added. “I’m really hoping we don’t have trouble out there. The bigger trucks are going to take the MoDOT detour,” he said.
Mitalovich said he’s eager for the project to be done, but knows everyone is going to suffer for a little while until it’s completed.
Grain Bin Rescue Training
The department recently received some new equipment to aid in rescues from grain bins. On Saturday, May 7, the department said it would have training on how to use the equipment.
Mitalovich said they would start out at 8 a.m. with classroom instruction at the firehouse in town, break for lunch and then go out to Brad Sparks’ new building on Hwy. 54, for training with the actual equipment.
“The University of Missouri is putting the class on,” Mitalovich said. UM has a big trailer with a grain bin prop for departments to use when training for grain bin rescues.
Mitalovich said he was giving first pick on for the Pike County fire departments to come and join in the training. After that, he opened up registration to neighboring county departments.
“It’s actually open to the public, as well,” he added. What he’s hoping for is local farmers to come in for the classroom training because they can learn some important do’s and don’ts when someone becomes trapped in a grain bin.
“They can’t do the hands-on training,” he said, “because they’re not insured.”
But with the classroom information, he noted, a farmer can become the fire department’s greatest resource when such an incident occurs.
“They can also cause a lot of problems if they start doing things that are detrimental,” he added.
All the equipment and training has been paid for through donations, he said, including lunch.
“Several businesses in the Bowling Green area gave us donations,” Mitalovich said, “to buy the equipment. And then the Young Farmers and Ranchers Association chipped in on the (equipment) donation and they’re also paying for the training through the university and also providing lunch that day.”
This project is one that Mitalovich said he’s wanted to accomplish for many years.
“It’s finally coming together, and we’re going to make it happen,” he said.
