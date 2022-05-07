Grain bin rescue requires specialized equipment and techniques. The Bowling Green Fire Department, as well as some nearby departments, spent most of the day Saturday learning about how to accomplish grain bin rescues. For the full story on this, see this week’s Bowling Green Times and Louisiana Press-Journal, coming out on Wednesday, May 11.
BGFD and others spend the day training on grain bin rescue methods
- By Stan Schwartz
