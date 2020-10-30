BOWLING GREEN—Two people, one from each of the two major political parties, were testing the electronic ballot boxes that will be used in the Nov. 4 election.
Fred Bridwell, a Republican, and Debra L. Smith, a Democrat, were performing a public test check on each ballot machine. Once a person has finished filling out their individual ballot on election day and walked it over to one of these machines, he or she feeds it into the top slot and the machine reads and then stores the paper copy of the ballot.
Bridwell said the machines are not connected to the internet and cannot be hacked by outside sources.
When running the tests, Smith and Bridwell feed sample ballots into the machines. The machines are geared to read the ballot no matter how it is fed into the slot—right side up, upside down. etc.
The two have to go through a 12-step process for each machine to make sure they are working correctly and then zero out, lock and seal them, making them ready for transport to the Pike County polling places.
“Each machine has the name of the district on it,” Bridwell said.
Smith said it was a slow process checking each machine, but the state mandates all the procedures to ensure the security of the voting process.
Bridwell said they had just finished checking the absentee ballot box in the Pike County Courthouse before heading across the street to the Courthouse Annex building to work on the other machines.
They actually have two machines, he noted. One is the backup in case the other malfunctions. He said there had already been 500 absentee ballots and mail in ballots submitted at the courthouse.
During the test, a few of the ballots would come right back out after being fed in. Bridwell said that means the ballot was filled out incorrectly; where a voter has filled in too many circles and made the ballot invalid. This gives the voter the chance to redo their ballot so that it’s counted by the machine.
“During the last election they had problems with the pens,” Smith said. Because of COVID-19, disposable pens were purchased, but the water-based ink made it difficult for the machines to read the ballots. This election, however, they are going back to the pens they normally use.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.