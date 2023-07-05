Josh Baker

Josh Baker, left, is sworn in as Louisiana’s new police chief by City Clerk Mirah Polston. Photo by Julia Polston

On Monday, June 26, the Louisiana City Council met in at City Hall for their regular meeting

After the approval of the agenda, it was announced that Interim Police Chief Josh Baker would be assuming the role of acting police chief on a permanent basis. He was sworn in at that time by City Clerk Miryah Polston.

