On Monday, June 26, the Louisiana City Council met in at City Hall for their regular meeting
After the approval of the agenda, it was announced that Interim Police Chief Josh Baker would be assuming the role of acting police chief on a permanent basis. He was sworn in at that time by City Clerk Miryah Polston.
Mayor Tim Carter then reported on several topics, which included a shout-out to several citizens for keeping their neighborhoods clean. He also gave Alex Dzierwa recognition for going to Boys State.
After Carter, City Administrator Bryan Spencer reported that things are starting to become a little smoother for him in his new role.
“As far as my report goes, this is week three for me, so I’m still learning a lot about the different ordinances,” said Spencer. “There are some council people that are looking at them with me, and making some revisions that will take anything away that is contradicting or that is government overreach,” he said. “As far as the financial side goes, we’re in the process of finalizing some of the reports that are necessary for the Missouri Ethics Commission, as well as maintaining our legal requirements. I’ve put our end of the physical year in the paper and things seem to be becoming smoother. It’s still a little rough, but we’re starting to get things smoothed out,” he added.
After Spencer’s report, Police Chief Josh Baker said that his department had received a grant they had applied for.
He noted the council members received a copy of his report in writing before the meeting.
“We applied for, and received a grant, from Walmart in the amount of $1,700. That’ll be used to offset the cost of moving the radio equipment upstairs.” This will speed up response time on police calls he explained, because when the police clerk takes calls for service, she’ll be able to let police department employees the situation right away, instead of having to go through a call chain to get to us and help stream line that process in case anybody does call from City Hall during the day to report something verses it going to county law enforcement.
“We’re still in search of officers,” he said about pushing to fully staff his department. “We plan on going down to the National Guard to see what we can get from there.”
There use to be a phone line to City Hall that would record police department phone calls, he noted.
“It had been disconnected,” he said, “but we’re working with our IT guy to get that back up and running, so that phone calls coming into City Hall would be recorded,” Baker said.
After the approval of minutes, the River Rendezvous flier was also approved.
Next on the agenda was Bill 7202, to repeal and replace chapter 120 conflicts of interest of the municipal code of the City of Louisiana, County of Pike. It was adopted after two readings.
After roll call Bill 7203, an ordinance enacted pursuant to Missouri revised statutes, section 67.110, fixing the annual rate of levy for the real estate and personal property taxes within the corporate limits of the city of Louisiana, Missouri, was newly approved and ordained.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.