Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was on a cross-state tour last Wednesday, seeking input from local officials on the general pulse of the community. He stopped by the Pike County Sheriff’s office in the morning to speak with Sheriff Stephen Korte.
Ashcroft asked Korte how well his office was getting along with the county prosecutor’s office.
Korte told Ashcroft that Alex Ellison is doing a pretty good job as the county’s prosecutor.
Ashcroft said was concerned with the police staffing in the county and asked if Korte was as well.
Korte said, “In these rural communities, people have to make a living. They go where they can best support their families.” He added that he knew Audrain County was having trouble keeping people because they were going to work in the nearby counties that could offer higher salaries.
“They’re having trouble keeping deputies, because they get attracted to Boone and Callaway because they’re right next door,” Korte said.
Also, Korte said, he didn’t think public service jobs had the allure they once did. Ashcroft, agreed, added that he didn’t believe law enforcement was getting the respect they deserve.
“Even if they want to serve,” Korte added, “they are thinking, ‘What is it going to cost me, in terms of the media and time with family.”
Now that Missouri has legalized the use of medical marijuana, grow and distribution facilities can attract guards at a higher pay rate than local police.
“I mean, they’re making a lot more than some of our deputies,” Ashcroft added. “And some of our counties don’t have benefits for the deputies,” he explained. Because of this, he noted, that in some counties there might not be enough police coverage on the roads.
Korte said that in 2014, he had 11 full-time deputies budgeted, as well as 12 jail guards.
“We’re now down to eight budgeted deputies and 10 budgeted jailers,” he said, “to provide 24/7 coverage for this whole county.”
Ashcroft said when the department must transport someone, it takes that deputy out of service for the full round-trip.
Korte said they have to travel to other jails to bring people back to Pike County for court. A lot of times this happens when a prisoner becomes a problem at the local jail and is shipped out to another facility.
Years ago, he added, the Department of Corrections used to transport those prisoners for the counties.
Ashcroft also said he was concerned with mental health issues.
That, Korte said, he agreed with, too, noting the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. He cited a statistic that said deaths from firearms ranked: No. 1—suicides; No. 2—homicides; and No. 3—accidental shootings. Korte said he recalled a time when firearms safety was taught in schools. By helping those who have mental health issues, and teaching firearm safety, he said, could help reduce the number of deaths by firearms. As for homicides, he added, “You’re not going to stop a bad person from doing something bad. They’ll find an implement: cans, knives, skillets,” whatever it takes.
Korte said he’s also worried that the Pike County Jail has become a dumping ground for people with mental health issues. Without proper treatment, he noted, eventually such a person will commit a crime and end up in jail.
“No offense to your jail,” Ashcroft said, “but putting them in there is not moving them on the road to recovery.”
Korte agreed with him.
Ashcroft said he was working with people to consider legislation that would address some of these issues. He wants to work with local law enforcement, prosecutors and judges to look at a good plan works for not just northern Missouri, but other parts of the state.
He thanked Korte for taking the time to visit with him on his fact-finding tour. He asked Korte to contact him if he came up with potential solutions that the state could implement.
