The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that firewood cutting for personal use will be allowed by permit on designated areas of Mark Twain Lake. The cutting period will begin on Oct. 28 and continue through Feb. 9.
Firewood cutting areas may closed for short durations during this period to accommodate hunting seasons, inclement weather, and ground conditions.
Areas available for firewood cutting are as follows: Stoutsville Recreation Area, Hunter Fisherman Lot No. 13 on Sandy Creek, and Hunter Fisherman Lot No. 53 on South Fork. Additional firewood cutting areas in recreation areas and hunter/fisherman access areas will become available throughout the cutting period depending on demand, weather conditions, and ground conditions. Check with the Mark Twain Lake Facebook page or the Project Office to determine status.
The fee for a firewood permit is $10.00. Firewood cutting for commercial use or resale is prohibited. Permits must be obtained in person between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the M.W. Boudreaux Visitor Center. Payment may be made by personal check, credit card, or cash. For further information, contact the Mark Twain Lake Project Office, 20642 Highway J, Monroe City, Mo., or by telephone at (573) 735-4097.
