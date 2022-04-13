Municipal elections were held last week across Pike County. Locally, Jim Arico, the incumbent for Bowling Green mayor, won his second term in office. Although originally, he was running uncontested, a write in candidate, Kathy Wiler Moss, drew about 10% of the vote.
Joyce Megown won her race for Bowling Green collector.
In Ward I, Mike Pugh won the seat against Austin Wasson. In the three-way race for Ward II, Mark Bair, the incumbent, was re-elected over Judith Ray and Rebecca Grummel. In Ward III, Dennis Morrison ran uncontested.
In the five-way race for two open seats on the Bowling Green R-I School Board, Scott Hunt and Tamara Scherder, won.
Pike County Memorial Hospital had some open seats on its board. Margaret Goodin won in an uncontested race for a six-year term on the PCMH board. And William “Bill” Sterne won for an unexpired 3-year term. Two other candidates, Martha Vieira and Lorraine Harness, were vying for that spot.
Carter wins in Louisiana
In the hotly contested race for mayor of Louisiana, Tim Carter prevailed, winning over Kathy Smith, the incumbent—369 to 325.
In Louisiana’s wards, Bill Suddarth won a seat as Ward I councilperson. He was in a contest with local businessman, Guy Crouch and incumbent, Lester Dean Burleson. In Ward II, Kiffany Ardeneaux, the incumbent, was re-elected against a write-in candidate, Cassie Cordes. In Ward III, Nick Fregeau, who recently opened a law firm in Louisiana, won his seat for a 2-year term against write-in, Glenda Sherman. Also, in Ward III, Ryan Roberts, a write-in candidate, won against another write-in candidate, Lona Wallace.
In Ward IV, Rodney Dolbeare won in his race against Delores Patrick.
For the position of Louisiana Special Road District commissioner, Paul Hamilton won as a write in candidate.
Susan Ellis won as Frankford’s councilperson at-large.
In Clarksville, Shirley Underwood, who ran uncontested, won for position of collector.
Martha Merritt won a two-year term as alderman for North Ward.
There was a tie for Clarksville Alderman position for the South Ward. Robbert Howland and Joanna Brock each garnered 12 votes.
The mayor for the city of Curryville is Walter Haddock. He ran unopposed.
Curryville’s collector is Samantha Wilson. She also ran unopposed.
For Curryville’s alderman at-large position, Tom Willemarck won against Jeanie Barton..
On the ballot for Curryville was the question should the city forgo annual elections if the number of people who file for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by election? The people voted, yes.
In the town of Annada, Dennis Watts, a write in candidate won a two-year term as town board member.
In Paynesvile, Joanne Hammuck, Dianne Gardner, as did write in candidate, Fred Johnson.
In the Buffalo Fire District, write-in candidate Edward L. Muff, won. For director of Curryville’s Fire District, Ronald Singleton, also a write-in candidate, won. In the Northwest Fire Protection District, Frank Schlote and Mike Twellman won six-year terms as directors.
