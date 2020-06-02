BOWLING GREEN—Pike County residents streamed to the polls Tuesday to make their voices heard by voting.
The City of Bowling Green voted in a new mayor. According to the unofficial results posted by the Pike County clerk, Jim Arico won the election—Terry Burris, Thomas Thompson, and Arico were vying for the position. Arico won with 189 votes, Burris came in second with 147 votes and Thompson had 73 votes.
For Bowling Green Collector, Joyce Megown was running unopposed. She received 374 votes.
Arico said was pleased when he learned he won.
"I am both humbled and honored by the great people of Bowling Green and I will fulfill this special opportunity with honesty, integrity, and transparency. My doors will always be open and available to the community I've been elected to serve! The COVID-19 might slow some situations at the moment but we can continue working on the streets. I'm so very thankful for Alliance and look forward to working together with the Board of Alder women and men. Let's dream big for Bowling Green and it's potential!"
He will be sworn in during the next alderman meeting, June 15.
Three Bowling Green aldermen positions were up for election this term.
In Ward I, Mike Pugh was running unopposed. He received 88 votes.
In Ward II, incumbent Mark Bair faced off against Judy Ray. Bair won with 120 votes over Ray, with 79 votes.
In Ward III, Dennis Morrison was running unopposed. He received 102 votes.
In Clarksville, Shirley Underwood was running unopposed for a two-year term as city collector. She received 59 votes.
Two alderman positions were up for election this term in Clarksville. In the North Ward, Martha Merritt ran unopposed. She received 30 votes. In the South Ward Joanna Brock also ran unopposed. She received 28 votes. Both positions are for two years.
In Curryville, the mayor’s job was up for grabs. No one had come forward to run for this office as of election time. The same thing was true for Curryville’s collector.
For the office of alderman at-large, Jeanie Barton ran unopposed. She received ?? votes.
In the Village of Annada, Dennis Watts ran unopposed for a board member seat with the town.
In the Village of Paynesville, there were three openings for trustees. Dianne Gardner, Joanne Hammuck and Fred Johnson were voted in with 27 total votes.
The Village of Eolia had two trustee spots open for two-year terms. Tim Nothaker, David Land and Rebecca Reading ran for those two spots with Nothaker and Land taking the positions. Eolia also had one sport open for a one-year term as trustee. Josh Macruder ran unopposed. He received 103 votes.
In Frankford, the posting of councilman at-large did not have any candidates. There were 29 unresolved write-ins.
In Louisiana there were no candidates for the position of Ward I councilperson. There were 25 unresolved write-ins. In Ward II, Kiffany Aredenaux ran unopposed. She received 42 votes. Ward III did not have any candidates for the position. There were seven unresolved write-ins. In Ward IV, Rodney Dolbeare ran unopposed. He received 89 votes.
Louisiana had two propositions on the ballot for this election.
In Prop 1, voters were asked to increase Louisiana’s property tax from 73 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to $1 per $100 of assessed valuation. This represented a 27 cent increase. More than 72 percent of those who voted said no to the measure.
In Prop 2, the city was asking for the authority to levy a special tax for the purpose of providing, establishing, equipping, developing, operating, maintaining and conducting a system of public recreation, including parks and other recreational grounds, playgrounds, recreational centers, swimming pools, and any and all other recreational areas, facilities and activities at the rate of 20 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. This measure did not pass with more than 70 percent of the voters saying no.
For a three-year term in District No. 1 of Ralls County for director subdistrict No. 3, Danny Behl ran against Andrea Campbell. Campbell came out the winner with 75 percent of the votes. In the same district for director of subdistrict No. 4, Charles Strode ran unopposed for the three-year term.
In the Northwest Fire Protection District for director, Tom Bruns and James E. Hurt II put their hats in the ring for the two open positions.
Voters were also asked to vote on whether the board of directors of the Northwest Fire Protection District should be authorized to levy a tax of not more than 30 cents on the $100 assessed valuation to replace the dues currently collected to provide funds for the support of the district. The proposition passed with 81 percent of the vote.
For the Pike County Health Department Board of Trustees, a 4-year term, Joyce Megown ran unopposed. She received 1,335 votes
Pike County R-III School District: Prop 1 to pick three directors for 3-year terms, Michele Henderson, Linda Perrone, Tyler R. Beauchamp, Mark Adam Magruder, Steven Lovell, and Ed Lindsay, were up for the three positions. Beauchamp (302 votes), Lovell (236 votes) and Lindsay (211 votes) were voted in.
Silex R-I School District: Prop 1 to pick three directors to serve 3-year terms.
Kay Hall, Shannon Claborn, Neal Grateke, Kim Weatherford-Williams, and Jack Price were vying for the three open positions. Hall, Weatherford-Williams and Claborn were voted in.
Ralls County R-II School District: Prop 1 to pick three directors for 3-year terms.
Mark Northcutt, Ron Evans, Jonathan Conrad, Daniel Clark, Scott Hodges, and Jake Moss were up for the open director positions. Conrad, Hodges and Moss won with one vote each.
On question No. 1: Should the Ralls County R-II School District issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $4.75 million for the purpose of constructing, improving, renovating, repairing, furnishing and equipping school facilities including improving and renovating Mark Twain Senior High School and Mark Twain Junior High, renovating the baseball and softball fields, installing parking lot lighting, and upgrading safety and security throughout the Mark Twain Campus?
If approved no increase to the districts debt service property tax levy. It will remain at 71 cents per $100 assessed of real and personal property. The issue passed with one vote.
On question No. 2: Shall the Board of Education in Ralls County R-II School District be authorized to fully eliminate the reduction in the district’s operating tax levy for school purposes resulting from sales tax revenues allocated to the district and in crease the district’s operating tax levy ceiling by 20 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to provide funds for constructing, improving, renovating, repairing, operating and maintaining school facilities, including constructing additional parking at Ralls County Elementary, renovating the outdoor track and football field, and renovating the band/choir building and the FFA/agricultural shop building?
If approved, the operating tax levy ceiling is estimated to increase from $2.75 to $2.95 per $100 of assessed valuation or real and personal property. The issue passed with one vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.