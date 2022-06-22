On Thursday evening last week, the Republicans of Pike County Club hosted their Annual Lincoln-Reagan Days Dinner at the Pike County Fairgrounds. Candidates running for a variety of offices came to visit with Pike County residents. The list of speakers for the evening included candidates for the new 10th district state senate seat, U.S. representative, state auditor, state representative, associate circuit judge and circuit clerk. The event was moderated by Brent Engel, who explained the procedures to the candidates.
“The candidates will have five minutes each to speak tonight,” said Engel. “I will have a bell that will ring when you have 30 seconds remaining. I would encourage the candidates to be nice to each other. Remember, whoever wins the August primary is the candidate that we will all have to support,” he added.
Among the many talking points of the evening was the economy, family values, the 2nd Amendment and anti-abortion legislation. Several candidates who could not be present for the event had representatives stand in on their behalf. A video presentation was made available by Noelle Cheeseman, who is running for Pike County associate circuit judge. John Dady, who is running for U.S. congress, said that Republicans need to be more active in politics.
“What we need to do is commit ourselves to being more vocal and involved,” said Dady. “We need to stick together and elect people who will do what they say they will when they get elected. This is a republic and not a democracy. The government is supposed to work for us. What happens when an employer walks away and allows the employee to do whatever they want? That is irresponsible. We have to be in constant contact with our elected officials,” he added.
As the local candidates took their turns speaking, it was announced that Kathy Gamm would be retiring as Republicans of Pike County Club president this year.
Rep. Chad Perkins, R-40th, presented a resolution during his time to speak.
“For the last eight years she has been the first lady of Pike County,” said Perkins. “For the last several years she has served as the president of the Pike County Republican Club, and she is retiring from that position this year,” he added.
Gamm spoke about her time leading the organization.
“I didn’t deserve this because there are a lot of people who have helped me,” said Gamm. “I wouldn’t have been able to do it without all of the wonderful Republican members that I have. This is a big club, and we all get along great,” she added.
Candidates who are running unopposed in the coming primary were recognized by name only for the offices of county clerk, coroner, collector, presiding commissioner, prosecuting attorney, recorder and treasurer. Engel gave closing remarks and invited Bowling Green Mayor Jim Arico to give the benediction. Pike County Commissioner Bill Allen conducted an auction of items that had been donated to the Republican Club at the close of the speaking event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.