The American Legion Post 370 in Louisiana welcomed a new member during a regular meeting recently. Donald Ince, who served in the Navy from 1946 to 1949, was joined by several family members to help celebrate the occasion. Donnie Ince, his son, said that Donald was born here in Louisiana.
“He was born and raised here,” said Donnie. “When he came back from the military he went to work for Lacrosse. He went from Jacksonville, Ill., to Montgomery City, then to Centralia and finally came back home here in Louisiana. He worked for Lacrosse for 48 years before he retired,” he added.
Because Ince served post WW II and was not in the military during a time of conflict, he was previously ineligible to join the American Legion. In 2019, that all changed with the Legion Act that was signed into law by President Donald Trump. The American Legion had been seeking a way to honor those who were wounded or killed during previously undeclared periods of war. The LEGION Act (Let Everyone Get Involved In Opportunities for National Service Act) also opened the door for approximately 6 million veterans to access American Legion programs and benefits for which they previously had not been eligible.
“Recognizing the service of these wartime veterans is the right thing to do and it is long overdue,” said National Commander Brett Reistad. “The families of those who were killed or wounded during these wartime acts should take pride in knowing that we recognize their sacrifice and service. Moreover, we are proud to welcome any of the 6 million living veterans from the previously unrecognized periods into our organization and call them ‘Legionnaires.’ Congress overwhelmingly recognized the importance of allowing thousands of honorable but previously ineligible veterans the right to join the largest and most influential veterans organization in the country,” he added.
According to Legion.org, the American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization. Focusing on service to veterans, service members and communities, the Legion evolved from a group of war-weary veterans of World War I into one of the most influential nonprofit groups in the U.S. Membership swiftly grew to over 1 million, and local posts sprang up across the country. Today, membership stands at nearly 2 million in more than 13,000 posts worldwide. The posts are organized into 55 departments: one each for the 50 states, along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, France, Mexico and the Philippines. Over the years, the Legion has influenced considerable social change in America, won hundreds of benefits for veterans and produced many important programs for children and youth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.