New American Legion member

Seated, Donald Ince; right, Marta Jines. Back row, left to right; Mark Jines, Tom Ince, and Donnie Ince. Photo by Miryah Polston

The American Legion Post 370 in Louisiana welcomed a new member during a regular meeting recently. Donald Ince, who served in the Navy from 1946 to 1949, was joined by several family members to help celebrate the occasion. Donnie Ince, his son, said that Donald was born here in Louisiana.

“He was born and raised here,” said Donnie. “When he came back from the military he went to work for Lacrosse. He went from Jacksonville, Ill., to Montgomery City, then to Centralia and finally came back home here in Louisiana. He worked for Lacrosse for 48 years before he retired,” he added.

