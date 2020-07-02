As required by the Missouri Public Service Commission, Ameren Missouri is providing notice to media members in its service territory of File No. EE-2020-0290 and File No. GE-2020-0291, which state that the company plans to reinstate reconnection and late payment fees on July 15, 2020 for larger non-residential customers, and Aug. 3, 2020, for residential and small non-residential electric and natural gas customers.
Customers are encouraged to reach out to Ameren Missouri and take action now if they are having trouble paying their bill. Visit AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance or call 1-800-552-7583.
