Local resident Steve Henry spoke to the council about concerns that he has had regarding city code enforcement during the public comment section of last week’s City Council meeting at City Hall.
Henry said he was informed that he was allowed a 3-minute time limit to speak. He started off his comments directed toward Mayor Kathy Smith, saying that he felt there had been a violation of his rights in not being allowed to speak at a council meeting last summer. The incident evolved from a discussion about whether or not the mayor was subject to the same scrutiny regarding code enforcement. Council member Nick Fregeau recommended that Henry acquire an attorney to address his grievances.
Police Chief Will Jones provided the monthly police report. He discussed recent traffic related issues within the city.
“Activity overall has been down, possibly due to the bad weather we have had,” said Jones. “We have had five vehicle pursuits already for 2022, four of which had narcotics in their vehicles. We speculate that these pursuits are a result of motorists fleeing due to having had narcotics in their possession. Discussion on the street suggests that people are more weary of being stopped now that we have a K-9 officer,” he added.
Bill No. 7157 was discussed by Fregeau, which concerns the keeping of livestock within the city limits of Louisiana.
“We have recently had an issue involving potbellied pigs,” said Fregeau. “The problem is that if we have to pick up pigs, we are not licensed to hold them. The nearest pig rescue is in Hannibal. So, what is being suggested is that we remove the section that allows the keeping of potbellied pigs within city limits. However, there would be a grandfather clause allowing those who already have them to keep them,” he added.
A motion was made by Fregeau to hear the first and second reading of the bill to remove section 210.50 C regarding the keeping of Potbellied Pigs within residential zones in the city of Louisiana. After brief discussion, the motion to approve Bill No. 7157 was passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Fregeau to hear the first and second reading of Bill No. 7158, which concerns the keeping of dangerous animals within the city limits of Louisiana. Discussion was led by Fregeau concerning the bill.
“There are provisions that if you are going to bring a dangerous animal into the city, there are strict requirements in so doing,” said Fregeau. “The amendment would change the size of the pen for the dangerous animal to be kept in from a general size, to an animal-specific size.” he added. After discussion, the motion to approve Bill No. 7158 was made by Fregeau and passed unanimously.
A motion to hear the first and second reading of Bill No. 7159 was made by Fregeau and passed unanimously. The bill to amend section 210.010 relating to Community Cat Caregiver was discussed.
“We are changing the Community Cat Caregiver section from giving food and shelter to the cats, to medical care only,” said Fregeau. “The problem is that we have so many cats and it seems that we really can’t deal with them. Hopefully this will remove an increase in the cat population,” he added. The motion to approve Bill No. 7159 was made by Fregeau and passed unanimously.
A motion to hear the first and second reading of Bill No. 7160 was made by Fregeau and passed unanimously. The bill to amend section 210.115 relating to Community Cat Caregiver was discussed.
“The problem is in the definition of our ordinance,” said Council Member Kiffany Ardeneaux. “A definition of a cat owner is someone who feeds and cares for an animal and is responsible for that care. That person becomes a pet owner. If you are feeding and caring for that animal, then it is therefore your pet. So, this will clear up the definition and make it known that if you are going to feed it, then you are responsible to take care of it,” she added.
In the amendment, there would also be a fine for feeding feral cats—in the amount of $50. The motion to approve Bill No. 7160 was made by Fregeau and passed unanimously. Having no further discussion, the council adjourned regular session and entered executive session at 6:49 p.m.
