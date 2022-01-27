Let me get this out right away in case anyone is worried. The Joker is not loose somewhere in Missouri, though we might have a joker somewhere in the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A Blue Alert went out Tuesday last week just before 5 p.m. It noted that people should be on the lookout for a Purple/Green 1978 Dodge 3700 GT with the license plate UKIDME somewhere in the vicinity of Gotham, Mo.
It brought more than a few smiles to those who are familiar with the DC Comics universe. Of course, the vehicle belongs to The Joker, the character so well portrayed by actors Jack Nicholson and the late Heath Ledger in the numerous Batman movie releases. And we can’t forget Cesar Romero from the campy Batman TV series.
For others, it may have prompted more than a few questions, such as, “Holy holes in donuts, Batman, where in the world is Gotham, Mo.?” And before you start looking, let me say, there isn’t one, although there are Gotham Apartments in both Kansas City and St. Louis. Who knew?
And if you’ve been following some of the comments online, you don’t have to imagine that people are having a pretty good time talking poking fun about this at the MSHP’s expense. That day, the Patrol put out a note about the emergency text message.
The message states: “Today, a routine test of Missouri’s Blue Alert system was inadvertently sent to wireless devices statewide. The Patrol regularly tests the Blue Alert system to ensure it works properly when needed. During the test, an option was incorrectly selected, allowing the message to be disseminated to the public. There is no Emergency Alert at this time. The Patrol appreciates the public’s understanding and support of the Emergency Alert program.”
Even though it was a mistake, a Blue Alert is no laughing matter. According to the MSHP, “Blue Alerts provide for rapid dissemination of information to law enforcement agencies, media, and the public about violent offenders who have killed, seriously injured, or pose an imminent and credible threat to law enforcement.”
It comes as a reminder that anyone can make a mistake. Some of them are just too big to hide.
But it also reminded me of when I was just a kid growing up and facing imminent nuclear threat during our prolonged Cold War with the former Soviet Union. It prompted the government to start testing a nationwide emergency broadcast system. For years we would listen to the system tests telling us that: “This is only a test. If this was an actual emergency” we would be given instructions on who to contact.
As we just recently learned, mistakes do happen. One day, if my memory serves me correctly, a radio station employee grabbed the wrong tape and broadcast an actual alert. This caused such a backlash that the radio station locked away the actual alert, so that it would be impossible to accidentally send it out over the airwaves. To me, that kind of defeated the purpose of having an alert ready to go in case of an “actual emergency.”
I guess we could revert to the Bat-signal, if necessary. We would just have cross our fingers and hope that the emergency happened during a cloudy night.
