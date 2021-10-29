In their meeting Oct. 19 Agape House of Vandalia board members learned the guesthouse has been awarded a grant of $1,000 from Cardinals (St. Louis) Care. The grant will be used for gas cards for visiting families with children. The grant has been renewed now for several years and is appreciated by all the recipients.
Board members conducted the quarterly review of the house and its management. Aside from two areas needing repainting, the house was found to be in excellent condition.
Discussion was held concerning the present requirement to make advance reservations. Board Chair Rich Duffner will discuss this with the house manager and this restriction may be lifted so that walk-in guests can be accommodated while maintaining social distancing. The house provides overnight accommodations for families visiting loved ones in the correctional centers in Bowling Green and Vandalia.
A meat and cheese tray will be provided for guests on Thanksgiving since many restaurants are closed then.
The next meeting will be held Dec. 7 when Christmas decorations will be placed.
Board members attending were Jane Duffner, R. Duffner, Janet Heim, Eldora Lowry, Floy Oliver, Phil Pennington and Mary Thomas.
Monetary gifts received in September include the following: Adiel Baptist Church and Edgewood Baptist Church of Bowling Green; Trinity Lutheran Church of Center; Bethlehem Baptist Church of Centralia; Ramsey Creek Baptist Church of Clarksville; Curryville Baptist Church; Farber Baptist Church; David and Julie Talley of Laddonia; Grand Crossings Baptist Association and Lockewood Park Baptist Church of Mexico; Women’s Fellowship Emmanuel United Church of Christ of St. Charles; Hopewell Church and John Yost of Thompson; Sacred Heart Knights of Columbus of Troy; and First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church, Spencer Creek Baptist Church and Southside Baptist Church, all of Vandalia.
