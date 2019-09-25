VANDALIA – During its Sept. 17 meeting, Agape House of Vandalia board members made final plans for the open house to be conducted Sunday, Oct. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Agape House provides support for people visiting people incarcerated in the prisons in Bowling Green and Vandalia.
Tours will be given of the guest house and information will be provided. Everyone is invited to attend this celebration of 15 years of service to visitors to the two correctional centers in the area.
Board members, Rich Duffner, Karen Holbrook and Sterling Holbrook supervised cleanup work by offenders from WERDCC in Vandalia Sept. 18. They also served the meal that was provided by board members.
Recently, minor repairs were made to overhead lights in the community room as well as resealing the front door. The light on the outdoor flagpole continues to be non-functioning.
Kay Robnett volunteered to represent Agape House at the annual United Way of Audrain County kick-off rally in Mexico, Mo., which took place Thursday evening, Sept. 19.
House manager, Karen Craig, reported that 35 people, including five children, stayed at the house in August.
The annual newsletter was distributed to board members and will be mailed to 140 friends and patrons of the house.
Board members in attendance were R. Duffner, Janet Heim, K. Holbrook, S. Holbrook, Floy Oliver, K. Robnett, Mary Thomas and Edith Westmoreland.
Monetary gifts received in August include the following: Edgewood Baptist Church of Bowling Green; Ramsey Creek Baptist Church of Clarksville; Bethlehem Baptist Church of Centralia; Trinity Presbyterian Church of Columbia; Curryville Baptist Church and New Harmony Christian Women’s Fellowship of Curryville; Farber Baptist Church and Farber Presbyterian Women of the Church; April Fohey of Hannibal; Grand Crossings Baptist Association, Lockewood Park Baptist Church and Friendship Baptist Church, all of Mexico; Hopewell Baptist Church and John Yost of Thompson; Southside Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church and First Christian Church, all of Vandalia; and Hopewell Baptist Church of Wellsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.