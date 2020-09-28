CLARKSVILLE—At halftime during the Clopton-Elsberry game against Louisiana, it was time for the schools’ Homecoming ceremony.
Representing the ninth grade were Stacia Talbert and Michael Maiuro. Stacia is the daughter of Greg and Shannon Talbert. She was involved in softball, cross country, track, student council and FCA. After graduating, she plans to attend college. Michael is the son of Chris and Katy Maiuro. He plays football, basketball and baseball. After high school, he plans to become a football coach.
Representing the 10th grade class were Shana Yates and Holden Straube. Shana is involved in softball, basketball, Student Council, FCA, FBLA, FLS. She was also elected vice president of her class. After high school, she intends to attend college and hopefully continue her softball career.
Holden is the son of Aaron and Kelly Straube. He is a member of FFA, FBLA, FCA, and is treasurer for Student Council. He also enjoys playing baseball. After graduating he plans on going to college.
Representing 11th grade were Abbi Patchin and Conner Olson. Abbi is the daughter of Sarah Wilson and Matt Patchin. She is involved in basketball, softball, FFA, and FCA. After high school, she plans on going to college. Conner is the son of Nicole and Jonathan Dempewolf. He enjoys playing baseball and video games. After high school, he plans on joining the National Guard and becoming an MP. He also plans on attending college to learn about law enforcement to one day become a police officer.
Representing the 12th grade, and the graduating class of 2021, were Taylor Akers and Zakk Eivins. Taylor is the daughter of Joe and Brenda Akers of Eolia, MO. Taylor is a member of FFA, FBLA, FLS, and NHS. She also participates in cross country, basketball, and golf. After high school, Taylor plans to attend a four-year university to major in pre-med or nursing. Zakk is the son of Shari Black and Scott Eivins. He participates in FBLA, yearbook, and NHS. He is also a member of the football team, basketball team, and the golf team. Outside of school, Zakk likes to play video games including Madden and Minecraft. He also likes to play Mario with the boys. His other hobbies include golf and Keno. After graduation, Zakk hopes to pursue a degree in pharmacy or sports communication.
The retiring royalty from the class of 2019 were Stephanie Talbert and Chance Lucas.
Also recognized the 2020 Homecoming prince and princess. Representing the class of 2034, were first graders, Daisy Stribling and Andrew Harvey.
And the 2020 Homecoming king and queen were Zakk Eivins and Taylor Akers.
Elsberry
Homecoming
Representing the ninth grade for Elsberry High School were Lorene Edwards and Kevin Seely. Lorene’s parent is Donielle Edwards. She is involved with cheerleading. After high school, she would like to either pursue an acting career, write music, or become an interior designer. Eventually, she would like to be able to go to college.
Kevin’s parents are Stephanie and Gus Seely. He is involved with football. After high school he would like to become a Marine or Navy Seal.
Representing the 10th grade were Addyson Steele and Josh Wolanski. Addyson’s parent are Tony and Ronel Steele. She is involved in softball and basketball. After high school she plans to attend a four year university and pursue a career in healthcare. Josh’s parents are Jennifer and Butch Wolanski. He is involved with football and golf. He plans to go to college and study architecture
Representing the 11th grade were Katina Galati and Shawn White. Katina’s parents are Sherrie and Joe Galati. Katina was involved with cheer, softball, band, FBLA, and track. She plans on going to UCM to get a master’s in pediatric nursing.
Shawn’s parents are Zack and Angie Toland. He is involved with the marching band. He plans on attending Mizzou to major in meteorology.
Representing the 12th grade were Brady Hubbard and Madison Leckbee. Madison’s parents are David and Tami Leckbee. Her activities at school were NHS, FFA, FBLA, MOYAG, EHS Ambassadors, Class officers, concert band, Pep band, jazz band, FCCLA, Renaissance, Speech and Drama, Student Senate, and is the EHS Feature twirler. She plans to attend a four-year university to major in chemical engineering with hopes of being able to represent the university through baton twirling. Brady is the son of Rhonda and Jamie Hubbard. His activities were FFA, Trap, Baseball, Football and Golf. He plans to attend Missouri Welding Academy and travel the county as a pipe fitter.
And the 2020 Homecoming king and queen were Brady Hubbard and Addyson Steele.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.