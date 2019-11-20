LOUISIANA – People sometimes asked Charlie Shelton how he did it: his several jobs, his long hours, his other commitments in the community.
“People would ask me ‘how do I do it.’ I don’t know, but I did it,” Shelton said.
Shelton retired last month after 50 years as a custodian at First Baptist Church of Louisiana. His departure was marked by a gathering of his family, friends and the many people he touched through his time in his position.
Shelton lived in Louisiana for about 60 years. After graduating high school, he replaced a retiring custodian at First Baptist — beginning his long tenure. Did he think at that point that he would be there five decades later?
“No way. No, no no. But they were so nice to me, and I enjoyed my work, and enjoyed working for them,” Shelton said. “They treated me fair, and I decided to stay here as long as they’d keep me around.”
It was his age that ultimately prompted his decision to retire, Shelton said.
Not every day was easy, — but his commitment to his family kept him going.
“When you have a wife and a family, you do things you don’t like to do sometimes. On a certain day [you might say] ‘lets go hunting or fishing.’ You can’t do that. I always put my family first,” Shelton said.
In his time he’s seen the footprint of the church expand and pastors come and go.
Scores of people, including a series of the pastors Shelton worked with during his time at First Baptist, attended the commemoration on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 20.
The many people whose lives he touched during his time at the testified to his impact during the event.
“I’ve thought about Charlie for years. I’ve used him as sermon illustrations. And I’m going to tell you: the deepest compliment I can think of is ‘Charlie Shelton is a good man’,” Earl Wooten, a former pastor of First Baptist, said during the commemoration.
Others spoke to the positive day-to-day interactions they had with “Every time you go around Charlie, whether you’re happy or sad, you always experience joy. No matter what you’re doing,” First Baptist Music Director Neil Darnell said. “There’s not a person here in this town, there’s not a person here in this area right now that has not been blessed by knowing you,”
Shelton and his wife attend the New Jerusalem Tabernacle of Praise in Louisiana, where he serves as a deacon. Horace Walters, New Jerusalem’s pastor, told the people gathered for the assembly about Shelton’s life outside his work. When Walters first arrived as a new pastor, he had no deacons — and Shelton pitched in to make up the difference.
“He just saw there was a need. And that’s what I love about him. When he sees the need, you don’t have to ask him — he’ll just jump right in,” Walters said.
