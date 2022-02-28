The two things Everett “Dan” Perkins likes to do best are tinker and talk. Since moving back to Bowling Green, he’s done a lot of tinkering, but he said he would surely like to do some more talking.
The 93-year-old former mechanic and pilot enjoys finding odd pieces of junk to re-purpose into semi-art.
“I just take junk and make something else out of it,” he said last week during an interview to show his most recent creations. Perkins is not one to boast about himself, but many of his neighbors in Heritage Village told him, he said, that he should let others know what he does.
“When I see something, I say, ‘Well, I can make something out of it.’” He pointed out a clock that sits on the counter between his kitchen and living room. It was supposed to be a wall clock, but he picked up a banana holder, put the two together, and got a freestanding clock that’s big enough for him to see from anywhere in the room.
Even though he’s uses a motorized wheelchair to get around, Perkins rarely sits still. His mind is sharp and active as he contemplates his next move. He recently built a tanker truck like the ones used by firefighters at airports or out in forests. He continues to tinker with it, adding more and more pieces to make it look authentic. And nothing goes to waste. The emergency light on top came from one of the spray paint can lids he uses for his creations.
“It’s not quite done,” he said switching his attention back to the locomotive engine. He saw an old mailbox and thought that it would make a good boiler. It reminded him of the old Shortline Railroad engines from years back. From there, the pieces he found began to make their way onto engine. Perkins said he’d still like to paint it different colors.
“I don’t think anything I’ve made is done,” he said with a smile.
He also makes instruments from old cigar boxes and re-purposed pieces of wood.
“I’ve got about six or seven of them going in the back room,” he said.
Perkins was born just seven miles north of Bowling Green off of 61 in 1929. It wasn’t long after that, that his father moved them to Louisiana, where he attended school until he turned 18. That’s when he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.
“I always wanted to be a pilot,” he said. But because he didn’t finish high school being a pilot was out of the question. So, they tested him, and figured he would make a good airplane mechanic. Plus, it was shortly after World War II and the various services were discharging pilots. However, the Air Force did give him the chance to learn a good trade.
Perkins had that free spirit attitude that would take him so many places.
“I had to follow my own path,” he said.
After three years in the Air Force, Perkins said, he got is civilian mechanic’s license and worked for one of the airlines in St. Louis.
“They moved me around,” he said. His desire to be a pilot stayed with him, so eventually he got his civilian pilot’s license and became a copilot/mechanic for a company that owned a few planes. FAA regulations at that time, he noted, required a pilot and copilot, so he would do a lot of flying out of Rockford, Ill., for the Woodward Governor Co. He left that company when the sold off their planes. They would fly technicians all over the world, he noted.
His love of tinkering continued no matter where he landed. When he was done with planes, Perkins moved on to repairing Mercedes Benz vehicles. And, at one time, he owned his own lawn mower repair shop in Springdale, Ark.
When it came time for him to stop roaming, Perkins said he decided to return to Bowling Green. In December of 2018 he came back to get reacquainted with the town and what family might be left in the area.
“I just wanted to live out the rest of my life here,” he said, adding that his father had been a gandy dancer on the Shortline Railroad.
“I didn’t desert the place,” he noted, “I would come back from time to time.”
One of his fondest memories of this area, he explained, was during World War II. Everyone was worried about what would happen, he noted.
“People were being drafted right and left,” he said. To lighten the mood, the city threw a Mexican fiesta, Perkins said. From his perspective as a youngster, the carnival like atmosphere did the trick to raise peoples’ spirits.
“It took everybody out of their doldrums and got them together,” he said.
“I’ve always done what I wanted to do,” he said, even if meant not making a lot of money. He met and married Gloria Okes on June 20, 1953. They were together 61 years until she died on July 4, 2014 in Arkansas. She was a journalist, working at newspapers and magazines. The couple had two sons, Keith Perkins of Fayetteville, Ark. and Michael Perkins of Guernsey, Wyo.
“That’s what she wanted to do from the time she was a little girl,” Perkins said.
He does some of the work in his apartment, but the messy stuff, like cutting wood, painting and sanding, he does out on his porch when it’s warmer.
Perkins said he was hoping other people in their later years would take inspiration from what he was doing. Keeping one’s mind active makes all the difference, he said.
“Do what you can do,” he added. “Stay active.”
Perkins said his Christian faith and belief in God is also a big part of what keeps him going.
He said he hoped some of his family that he’s lost touch with, would see him in the newspaper and get in contact with him, because he likes to talk. It’s tough for him to get around these days, so he can’t go visiting. And he has so much history to talk about.
At some point, he noted, he thought he would donate his creations to a local museum.
