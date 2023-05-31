Most of the time when a 911 call comes in, the Pike County Emergency Dispatchers are dealing with a potential tragedy. But in the early morning hours of May 11, 911 dispatcher Faith Cooper talked a young couple through the birth of their youngest child after they had pulled off the road on their way to the hospital.

The firefighters, EMTs and 911 personnel who were involved in the call, gathered in the conference room at Pike County Memorial Hospital on Friday to say high to the newborn, Reece Elijah Rosenstengle, was well as his parents and his siblings.

