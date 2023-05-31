Faith Cooper, right, got to see Reece Elijah for the first time last Friday after talking his parents through his birth just two weeks before. Standing with her is Reece’s mom, Christie Rosenstengle. Photo by Stan Schwartz
Most of the time when a 911 call comes in, the Pike County Emergency Dispatchers are dealing with a potential tragedy. But in the early morning hours of May 11, 911 dispatcher Faith Cooper talked a young couple through the birth of their youngest child after they had pulled off the road on their way to the hospital.
The firefighters, EMTs and 911 personnel who were involved in the call, gathered in the conference room at Pike County Memorial Hospital on Friday to say high to the newborn, Reece Elijah Rosenstengle, was well as his parents and his siblings.
Cooper was working the overnight shift handling 911 calls when Kaleb Rosenstengle reached her from the couple’s vehicle. His wife, Christie, was in labor. Her water had broken and the contractions were less than 3 minutes apart.
When she heard how far apart the contractions were, Cooper said she knew this birth was going to happen quickly. As she coached Kaleb and dispatched EMTs, Cooper relied on her training to get everyone through the birth safely. According to Pike 911, this is the first birth its dispatchers had assisted with since implementing its Emergency Medical Dispatch program. Dispatchers are trained to ask questions to assess the medical emergency. That way, they can advise emergency personnel as to the patient’s condition as they make their way to the scene. They can also coach someone on how to do CPR and apply possible first aid when necessary.
There was a brief silence, Cooper said, and then the pure cry of a baby came over her headset.
“I said, ‘I hear baby,’” Cooper noted. Even though she had done all the training and knew the birth had gone well, Cooper added that by the end of the call she was drenched in sweat. When she was done, Cooper turned to the others who had gathered in the 911 center and said, “I just delivered a baby.”
The birth was such a blur for Cooper, that she didn’t even think to ask the sex of the baby.
When contacted by 911 about coming to the hospital to meet Cooper and the others involved in helping her that night, Christie said she was happy to oblige. She thought it would be nice for everyone to meet Reece and her now that they had cleaned up a bit.
“I wanted to see everyone again when I wasn’t all gross,” she said.
Everyone there wanted to hold Reece, who made his way into this world at 1:31 a.m. on May 11, weighing 5-pounds, 8-ounces. This little miracle of life drew plenty of smiles and a few tears during the event.
Kaleb said the had been trying to make it to the hospital when Christie told him to pull over. It was time.
“I knew it would be soon,” he said once he saw that her water had broken. That knowledge came from experience. One of their other children was born in a car, as well.
The group put together a gift bag of baby things to give to the proud parents. They also said that anytime Christie wanted to come around with little Reece, they were more than welcome.
Cooper earned a Pike 911 Childbirth Assistance Award for her actions in helping the Rosenstengle family.
