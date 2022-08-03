Dale Sanders moves along the Mississippi, one paddle stroke at a time
Dale Sanders, better known as “Grey Beard,” wants to recapture his title as the oldest man to paddle the length of the Mississippi. He held the record when he make the trek at age 80 just seven years ago, but he said Stan Stark, who was 81 in 2020, broke his record.
Sanders, who was born in Lickskillit, Ky., is intensely competitive and loves adventure. He was passing through Missouri, getting ready to spend the night in Clarksville’s Riverfront Park when he stopped to talk for a few minutes at the Silo Access Area just north of Lock & Dam 24.
His advance team person, Todd McMahon, had stopped in earlier at City Hall to clear the overnight stay with Mayor Jo Anne Smiley.
Sanders said he stopped at Silo because he has two team member guys—in small canoes like his—coming up behind him, plus one large canoe filled with local people who were paddling with him for the day. Their vehicles and boat trailer were waiting for them at the access area.
He was also concerned that he might have to wait for the lock to clear before he could traverse it to get to the Riverfront Park.
McMahon assured him that there was nothing currently in or approaching the lock from the south. Even so, Sanders said anything could happen by the time he reached the lock and dam. If a lock is working, the paddler must use it, the rules stipulate. If it’s not working, the paddler can portage the canoe around the dam.
“I did this in 2015, when I was 80 years old,” he said. “It’s a little harder this time—maybe because I’m seven years older. But I think a lot of it is because the water is not as high this year, and it’s hotter with more wind.”
It might be a harder paddle this time, but Sanders said he believes he’s in better shape now than he was in 2015.
“Otherwise, I would not be able to be here today,” he added. Sanders also has an impressive list of athletic accomplishments under his belt.
He’s always been active, and his competitive nature developed when he was in junior high school.
Sanders said he was being bullied because of his small stature.
“In those days (the school administration) didn’t care,” he said. “So, I got pretty good at acrobatics.” Once that happened, he noted, the bullying stopped, because his classmates like to watch him perform.
He was a canoe instructor in 1954 when he was still a teen. By 1958, he had joined the U.S. Navy and become a hospital corpsman. He was also a hardhat, deep-sea diver, serving with the U.S. Marines in Okinawa. Sanders noted that the two men paddling with him are veterans as well—Matt Briggs and Dan Faust.
What he likes best about making a trek such as this are the Mississippi River Angels. They are a group of people all along the Mississippi dedicated to providing help to those who paddle the mighty river. The group is based out of Fulton, Ill.
“It’s the camaraderie between the communities and us (the paddlers),” he explained. “We’ve been having such a wonderful experience.” They stayed at a River Angle’s house the night before and had just the best time.
“It was adorable,” Sanders said. “They are what makes it worthwhile.”
He enjoys being out in nature, as well.
“Sometimes, I can even feel at one with the water,” he said. The best way to explain it, he added, is like when you smell something that triggers a memory from your youth, and your mind just connects to all the emotions and memories from that instant. “It’s euphoric to get that feeling.”
“I’m a happy person,” Sanders added. “And I really got happy when I got spiritual, and I’ve got a good quality spiritual life. God is with me, and I know that.”
His longevity he said is because of this spirituality and overall happiness with life.
“I’m staying active, I’m happy and have God,” he said.
At that point, Sanders spotted his two paddling companions making their way past Silo heading toward the lock. He said thanks to the people who came along for the day and then headed out into the river. In order for his record to be good with the Guinness Book of World Records, he has to get through the lock first.
The group shouted as they approached the shore: “Hey, we were beat by an 87-year-old.”
Sanders jumped back into his canoe, named “Perseverance” and raced out to catch up with the other two paddlers.
“He’s the real deal,” McMahon said. When he learned that Sanders was going to make the trip down the Mississippi again he asked to be part of the support crew. McMahon is a hiker and has been following Sanders’ adventures on the water and on the trails thorough the Facebook page, Grey Beard Adventurer.
McMahon, an avid hiker himself, told Sanders he could help out for 10 days. He travels by vehicle ahead of the three paddlers, finding places from them to stay. He was set to return to Madison, Wis. on Sunday.
Sanders hopes to make the trip in 87 days—one day for each year of his life.
On his Facebook page, Sanders wrote: “God willing and the creaks don’t rise I will set this, a new age record ‘Oldest Person to Paddle the Mississippi River’ record in Louisiana, Gulf of Mexico” on Sept. 8.
To follow along visit his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fdalesanders and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/greybeardsanders/.
There is a documentary crew filming his adventure. Their site can be found at facebook.com/Greybeard-The-Documentary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.