Foul weather delays finish
BOWLING GREEN—The Second Annual Kaleo Dade Charity Softball Tournament started out strong Friday evening. At least 28 teams had originally signed to play in the double elimination tournament.
But when registration wrapped up, 25 teams were still on the roster. Last year, there were 14 teams playing. For Tiffany Coleman-Dade, who started this tournament in her son’s name and honor, this jump in registration was the sign she needed to know all her efforts to continue her son’s legacy was on the right track.
Kaleo Dade, just 18 years old last year, died in a tragic car accident March 22, 2019, which also seriously injured a fellow Bowling Green High School student.
Leading up to what would have been his graduation last year, Tiffany and Kaleo talked extensively about what he wanted to do with his future. He wanted to become successful enough, she said, that he could come back to Bowling Green and provide scholarships for students like him.
After his death, Tiffany decided the best way to honor Kaleo was to make his dream a reality. In addition to the softball tournament, this year, she added a cornhole tournament.
At the tail end of the cornhole tournament Sunday afternoon, Tiffany talked about all those people who pitched in to help her run these charity events. She was a little sad because the softball tournament had to be postponed because of the weather on Saturday. With all the extra teams that signed on this year, they started the softball tournament Friday after work. Saturday, the games had to be called because of intense thunderstorms.
“We got about halfway through the day,” she said, when the storms rolled in.
Sunday morning, Tiffany said, they checked the fields and made the call to postpone the games until July 25.
“We’re going to resume on the 25th, and it’s going to be just one day,” she explained.
After all the planning and the delays because of the COVID-19 shutdowns, it was the weather that threw the biggest curve ball into the mix.
Other than that, she said, it’s been really good.
The cornhole tournament, scheduled to run on Sunday only, was going to be held in the parking area by the city park ball fields, she said, but after looking at the weather radar, she and some of the others quickly decided to move the tournament.
One of the open buildings on the Pike County Fairgrounds was offered as an alternative location, and they jumped at it.
“It was really nice to have this place,” she said. Only in small towns, such as Bowling Green, can one find such caring people and such cooperation, she added.
“So many people came together to make this happen,” she said, it just makes her happy.
Having the tournament under a roof made it possible to complete all the cornhole games that day. Most of the winning teams donated their winnings back to the scholarship fund Tiffany is raising.
Eighteen teams signed up to play on Sunday at the fairgrounds. Registration started at 10 a.m. and they were just about done by 3 p.m. They had a good group of competitors, with a nice mix of age ranges, Tiffany said.
It made more sense to have the cornhole tournament this year, she said, because last year in order to raise additional scholarship money they held a silent auction. After what so many local businesses had gone through with having to be closed because of the pandemic, she didn’t think it was fair to ask them to donate more.
“They suffered enough,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.