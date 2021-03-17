Fire departments from Frankford, Bowling Green, Eolia, Buffalo Township, Curryville, Louisiana, and New London, as well as officials from the Missouri Department of Conservation, battled a fire at Ranacker Conservation Area March 9, which burned 150 acres.
“We were limited on resources at the time because Buffalo and Louisiana, as well as New London, were on calls of their own when the page first went out for mutual aid,” said Randi Schindler, with the Frankford Volunteer Fire Department. “As soon as they finished on their calls, they came directly out to ours.”
She noted that the firefighters were able to use the access road as a firebreak to keep the fire controlled to one area and preventing it from jumping the creek, which would have meant the fire would have spread to more acres. The firefighters were able to get it controlled in a little over 4 hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.