BOWLING GREEN – North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) President and Chief Executive Officer Don Patrick has announced the hiring of Ginger Ingram of Bowling Green as the agency’s emergency services coordinator.
NECAC is a 12-county area not-for-profit social service, community health and public housing Community Action Agency based in Bowling Green.
In her new job, Ingram will work with Emergency Services Coordinator Dawn Harrell under the direction of LIHEAP Supervisor Angela Kattenbraker to oversee emergency and crisis programs NECAC administers for clients in need through a contract with the Missouri Department of Social Services/Family Support Division. She will make sure the programs meet funding-source guidelines and that records are properly maintained.
“We welcome Ginger to the NECAC team,” Patrick said. “She has a background in emergency services and will be a good addition to the agency.”
“I like working at NECAC because of the fact that the job we’re doing to help people,” Ingram said.
Ingram is a 2002 graduate of Bowling Green High School and attended St. Charles Community College. She is a former Pike County 911 dispatcher. Ingram has two children and enjoys spending time with family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.