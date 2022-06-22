Children learn historical context on how the U.S. was formed
One could just about smell the gunpowder and hear the crack and thunder of cannons as Stephen Moss brought to life the birth of the nation in his talk during the summer program at the Louisiana Historical Museum last Wednesday.
Dressed in period uniform, Moss described how all the different nations that were at war in Europe, were also at war in the New World, which would one day become the United States of America.
Seated around him on the floor were children from Louisiana summer camp, eager to learn about how the U.S. got started more than 200 years ago.
As colonies for the king of England, the people back then were considered his subjects. Because the fighting taking place cost a lot of money, Moss said, King George taxed everything so he could have enough cash flow to continue the fight. The colonists, he noted, were tired of being taxed without being able to have a say about it.
Eventually, there was a rebellion, which became the Revolutionary War.
Moss also showed the evolution of the flag as the rebel leaders decided on the colors that would represent the new nation.
After the second Continental Congress met, Moss said, two letters were sent to King George. One stated that if nothing were done about their grievances, colonies would be in rebellion. The other letter stated that they were still loyal subjects to the crown, asking for reconciliation.
Moss said the king only believed the rebellion letter and that started the fighting.
“But we’re not a war, yet,” he added. The colonies had to declare war, so that other countries would know what they were fighting about. “They wrote the Declaration of Independence,” Moss said, which listed what King George had done to cause the colonist to break away from England and set up their own nation.
“And every member of the Continental Congress signed it,” he said, adding that if anyone didn’t sign they could not be part of the Congress. “And it had to be unanimous,” he said. “All 13 colonies must agree to this; we must all walk together,” he noted.
It was one thing to declare our freedom, he explained, but it was an ordeal getting England to believe it.
With the new government formed, he said, they set up the Articles of Confederation. In it, they wrote out that the flag would have 13 stripes to represent the 13 colonies, on a field of blue with 13 stars.
The colonists needed something stronger than the Declaration of Independence, Moss said. That’s when they created the U.S. Constitution.
Moss recently published his book “Through the Eyes of a Soldier: A World Gone Mad.” It provides the history of World War I and the time following that war up to World War II, through the eyes of one soldier.
