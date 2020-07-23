Editor’s note: Following is the seventh and final part of a series by Pike County historian, journalist and public relations professional Brent Engel on the 1870 murder of Abbie Summers in Ashley.
After the conviction of Ambrose Coe in the brutal 1870 stabbing death of Ashley educator Abbie Summers, attention turned to punishment.
Publicity had forced a change of venue to Palmyra, but feelings there were almost as strong as in Pike County.
“Since the late trial, two strong parties, nearly equally divided, have sprung up in Palmyra, known as the hanging and anti-hanging parties,” the Weekly Caucasian of Lexington, Mo., reported on March 14, 1874.
The newspaper said supporters and opponents of hanging Coe “have agitated the question until the whole social fabric of Palmyra is shaken to its center, and the lines more closely drawn than in the midst of the most exciting political contest.”
The conversations ranged from the serious to the absurd. The Caucasian reported that a school teacher said prosecutor W.G. Ewing should be hung instead of Coe and another woman said she would “volunteer to take the place of the prisoner on the scaffold.”
Debate got so heated that “some of the more timid are afraid Governor (Silas) Woodson will be called on to send a regiment of militia” to Palmyra.
The Caucasian hoped a resolution could be reached so that “peace and quiet” could be restored.
Third time’s
the charm
Before a sentence could be handed down, the defense sought a new hearing.
On June 10, 1874—almost four years to the day after the crime had taken place—a third trial commenced. In a case, which had seen its share of unusual twists and turns, the one sprung by Coe’s attorneys caught everyone off guard.
“A proposition was made by the defense to plead guilty to murder in the second degree and let the court impose the highest penalty,” The Quincy Daily Herald reported. “This was agreed to by the prosecution.”
Marion County Judge John T. Redd stuck to the plea bargain and sentenced Coe to life in prison. The case had cost taxpayers more than $20,000—the equivalent of more than $400,000 in today’s dollars—and had all but bankrupted the families on both sides.
On June 18, Coe was taken by Marion County Sheriff Daniel McLeod to the state prison in Jefferson City.
The State Journal reported the next day that Coe “probably has many years of toil and misery before him, the saddest hours of which will be spent in vain longing for the lost love of beautiful Abbie Summers and guilty remorse for the bloody deed that robbed the sweet girl of her innocent and precious young life.”
The Herald was more subtle, saying Coe would “spend the remainder of his days” behind bars “unless pardoned.” The newspaper didn’t know how largely those words would loom. In July 1888, Gov. Albert Morehouse officially pardoned Coe for what one newspaper called “good behavior.”
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reminded readers that prisoners sentenced to life “may be pardoned on the expiration of 15 years” if their “record has been in accordance with the rules and regulations governing convicts in the penitentiary.” The admonition did little to halt a rekindling of old anger.
The Louisiana Journal said the pardon “was received with a great deal of disfavor in this city.” The Palmyra Spectator said Morehouse “made no friends in Marion County” through his action.
What happened next remains unclear. It was either a case of mistaken identity or an even deadlier fit of carnage.
Enigmatic
Ending
Perhaps it’s fitting that the fate of a man who slaughtered the woman he claimed to love should be a mystery.
The newspaper record tells two vastly different stories.
One grisly version would certainly be plausible to all who thought Coe guilty. The other would appeal to those who believed the convict learned his lesson in prison.
The first account says Coe moved to Kansas shortly after being pardoned by Morehouse. He settled near Yates Corner and got married. All was apparently well until June 24, 1890, when Coe reportedly killed his wife and her two brothers.
“A dispatch stated the facts, but no one here knew that the man who committed the many murders in Kansas was the same man who killed Abbie Summers,” the Mexico, Mo., Ledger reported.
With no editorial restraint, the Ralls County Herald said Coe placed “the murderous weapon to his own worthless head” and “blew his brains out.”
The second version is anything but appalling. The Quincy Daily Whig reported on Aug. 9, 1890, that the Ambrose Coe in Kansas wasn’t the same man. It said the Ambrose Coe who killed Abbie Summers “is the bookkeeper of a Chicago firm, and it is said (he) is now leading an exemplary life.”
The story is bolstered by an April 29, 1907, story in the Quincy Daily Journal. An article about the death of Coe’s brother, Iro, mentioned that the survivors included “one sister and three brothers, namely: Mrs. Maria Spalding of Chicago; Ambrose and Lewis Coe of Denver, Colo.; and Corrigan Coe of Silt, Colorado.”
One more thing
No matter the outcome, Coe’s name and the crime remained in the headlines for years.
On March 3, 1896, the Daily Journal mentioned the convicted murderer in a discussion about capital punishment that echoes the sentiments of many people today.
“If a murderer could be sent to the penitentiary and kept there, capital punishment would be endorsed by few,” the newspaper wrote. “But how many criminals are made to serve out their sentences?”
There is at least one certainty amid the lingering questions. The house in Ashley where the murder took place still stands.
And it’s still occupied.
Commented
