Whiteside

Twenty-five-year-old Davis Whiteside was one of the Confederate bushwhackers who died as a result of the Battle of Ashley. From the book ‘With Porter in North Missouri.’

Editor’s note: Following is the final part of a two-part series by contributing writer Brent Engel of Louisiana.

The Battle of Ashley apparently led to seven deaths, which for the Civil War was nothing short of miraculous.

