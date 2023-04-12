John W. Basye

Artist John Stoeckley saw the recently discovered photo of John W. Basye and created this line drawing, donating it for the Bicentennial celebration.

Local artist John Stoeckley created a line drawing from the recently discovered historical photograph of Bowling Green founder John W. Basye.

Don Hamilton, who is spearheading the Bicentennial Celebration taking place June 27 through July 1 this year, said that after he showed Stoeckley the photo he asked if he could create a line drawing of it to help make it look better.

