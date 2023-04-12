Local artist John Stoeckley created a line drawing from the recently discovered historical photograph of Bowling Green founder John W. Basye.
Don Hamilton, who is spearheading the Bicentennial Celebration taking place June 27 through July 1 this year, said that after he showed Stoeckley the photo he asked if he could create a line drawing of it to help make it look better.
“The Basye family is delighted beyond belief,” Hamilton said. A copy of the print was donated to the committee handling the events for the city’s 200th anniversary. When Hamilton studied the coverage from the 100th and 150th celebrations, he noted a lack of acknowledgment of what the Basye family had done in getting Bowling Green on the map.
He said, John Basye was provided 160 acres in Pike County, with 75 of those acres set aside for a town.
“He’s almost like a super hero,” Hamilton said. “Would you want to get on a horse in the middle of winter, and ride across the river to a claim of 160 acres—and 75 of them were supposed to be for a future town?”
Using that line drawing, Hamilton said, they would be making stamped coins with John W. Basye’s image on one said and the Bicentennial logo on the other side. He added that he wants he and Mayor Jim Arico to pass out some of the coins to the children at Bowling Green R-I schools as well as some of the other schools nearby. The rest, he added, would be sold for $1 a piece. Any money collected, Hamilton said, would be put into a long-term CD for use during the city’s 250th anniversary in 2073 and for the Lion’s Club, the main sponsor of this celebration.
Hamilton said a copy of the line drawing would be matted and provided to one of the Basye family members, who is planning on attending the Bicentennial.
For more information on the Bicentennial celebration, go to bgmo200.com.
