The Louisiana Area Historical Museum will feature an outstanding speaker for its annual fall dinner to be held on Thursday, Nov. 14 at American Legion Post 370 at 420 Kelly Lane.
The doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.
The program will feature Greg Wolk, a St. Louis attorney who has been a lifelong student of the history of the Civil War. Wolk, a co-founder of the Missouri Civil War Heritage Foundation, has written a book detailing 235 existing Civil War sites in Missouri with historical context and point-to-point driving instructions to each site.
His talk will center around Connecticut Yankees in the Heartland and will include Louisiana's role in the conflict and the contributions of Sen. John B. Henderson and his family to later national events. Vocal and instrumental interludes by local musicians will be featured as part of the program.
The museum is a Buffalo Township United Fund agency and exists through the generous donations of local residents, volunteers, and visitors. The annual banquet serves as an additional fundraiser for the museum as well as a public service in making available noteworthy speakers to the community.
Tickets for the dinner are available from any of the following: Linda Beer, Jean Eastman, Brent Engel, Ned Glenn, Eileen Hoffman, Trent Meyers, John Murray, Ann Narramore, Charlotte Perrine, Judy Schmidt, Jerry Smith, Martha Sue Smith and Dorothy Webb. Additional information can be obtained by calling board president Judy Schmidt at 573-754-5697.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.