Just as with today’s impeachment of President Donald Trump, efforts to sway opinion were strong as Pike County legislator John Brooks Henderson witnessed the 1868 campaign to oust President Andrew Johnson.
Powerful people on both sides were after the senator’s vote, and they were willing to do just about anything to get it.
The Republican was seen as a bellwether who had developed clout during six years in Washington authoring legislation such as the 13th Amendment outlawing slavery.
The lobbying would include one of America’s most famous men and a woman whom Henderson dearly loved.
Senate colleague Edmund Gibson Ross of Kansas described Henderson as “a gentleman of rare industry and ability” and “a careful, conscientious legislator” who “had reached a position of deserved prominence and influence.”
In a 1903 book about the impeachment, David Miller DeWitt wrote that Henderson was a “man of superior ability and unblemished character” who at the outset was “anxious to preserve harmony between the administration and his party” and that he was “never indulging in abuse of the President.”
A Democrat who was born in the South, just as Henderson had been, Johnson used his power after ascending to the presidency upon the assassination of Abraham Lincoln to win approval among the states for the 13th Amendment.
Because he was close to Johnson, as he had been with Lincoln, the senator would prove “a magnet for controversy” with both Johnson supporters and opponents, according to author David O. Stewart.
Henderson would later write that the impeachment was “due mainly to a counter-tide of passion, prejudice and political revenge” and called prosecution of the case “a monstrosity.”
On Feb. 24, 1868, the House of Representatives filed 11 articles against Johnson, accusing him of violating the Tenure of Office Act when he dismissed Secretary of War Edwin Stanton. Henderson was against applying the law to cabinet members, but abstained on the final vote which led to its passage, The Senate trial began on March 13.
In a parallel with which Trump supporters would likely agree, Henderson said the Johnson trial “has been wrongly described as a great judicial event” when he believed it was “without sound basis in law.” It instead was “the culmination of a struggle for political advantage.”
The senator said he could easily criticize “the emptiness and insufficiency of these articles” of impeachment. He drew criticism in characterizing some colleagues as acting “like a mob” during the trial, saying he was looking “more to substance than to form in this proceeding.”
As an attorney, Henderson stuck to asking witnesses legal questions, which he wrote down and sent to the Senate clerk to be read. At one point, he tried to have the trial delayed to July 1 to give the defense more time, but was rebuffed.
Just as with the Trump case, lawmakers in 1868 rejected evidence that put Johnson in a favorable light, thus undermining their case in the eyes of a nation that expected a fair hearing. Henderson said the evidence should have been allowed, adding that a guilty verdict after exclusion of the testimony would “fail to command the respect and approval of any enlightened public judgment.”
For Henderson, though, the real action would take place outside the Capitol. The impeachment began to drag, and what would become the first of two votes was put off to May 16. It became clear to those who hated Johnson that the senator would not tow the party line and instead was about to cut the rope. Within days, supporters and opponents would come calling.
GOP leaders went to bat first. At the end of April, Ulysses S. Grant invited Henderson to breakfast. The senator told the Union Civil War hero that he expected Johnson to be acquitted, to which Grant allegedly replied that he had been told conviction was likely.
A week later, Johnson supporters were buoyed when Henderson announced his engagement to women’s suffrage campaigner Mary Foote, the daughter of a prominent New York judge and a lifelong Democrat. Henderson had once been a Democrat, but switched after the party left him on many key issues, including slavery.
There’s no evidence Foote had any bearing on Henderson’s later vote, but they certainly discussed the impeachment and Foote would unabashedly have offered her opinion, whether it was welcomed or not. Stewart wrote that “political Washington cynically assessed the blending of love and impeachment” that purportedly resulted from the engagement, and Navy Secretary Gideon Welles said a vote for acquittal was “relied upon through the influence of Miss Foote.”
Within days of the engagement, Henderson ran into Grant on a crowded Washington streetcar, and years later would recount the conversation from his point of view.
Grant, who already was being touted as a presidential candidate, reportedly said he would impeach Johnson “if for nothing else than because he is such an infernal liar.” Henderson responded by saying if that were so “it would be nearly impossible to find the right sort of man to serve as President.”
Much to the senator’s consternation, there would be more politicking ahead, and some of it would cross the line.
