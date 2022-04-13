Ashley family part of epic cattle drive
Editor’s note: Following is the sixth and final part of a story series by contributing writer Brent Engel.
While the end of Walter Crow’s cross-country 1850 cattle drive was unremarkable, its legacy would be profound.
The Pike County livestock producer, four sons and a brother were joined by 40 other men in herding almost 800 beeves from Missouri to California over four months. A family friend, Cyrus Loveland, documented the trip.
“Thanks to Loveland’s account, we have a picture, which would probably fit all of the various overland drives, whether from Missouri, Texas, Illinois or even Utah,” wrote historian Richard H. Dillon.
“Loveland’s lively diary is one of the few surviving accounts of the cattle trail to California,” added author Will Bagley.
A shocker
The Crows, Loveland and their drovers arrived with the herds northwest of Sacramento in late September.
An estimated 285 cattle did not make it, having fallen victim to thieves and wild animals or simply wandering off never to be found. Although the number represented more than one-third of the original herd, historian David Dary wrote that the “losses were not that great.”
Given what the drovers had been through, probably not. But it still had a big financial impact, with beef in California fetching as much as five times what it did in Missouri.
Loveland was a bit nonchalant himself, wrapping up his diary by saying he expected to remain along the Feather River for “several weeks” before the stock was sold. The only excitement came when he and the remaining drovers “prospected for gold.” They only “found a little.”
The biggest shock came the following month, when Walter Crow died at age 56. As with some of his herdsmen, he had apparently contracted cholera along the trail from Missouri.
After burying their father, six of Crow’s eight sons—William, James, Benjamin, Alfred, Lewis and Clinton—didn’t miss a beat, driving the cattle south to Stanislaus County in the San Joaquin Valley.
Upon returning several weeks later, they discovered the area had been mined and that their father’s grave no longer could be found. The brothers claimed 160 acres of land near Modesto and in 1852, some of them returned to Missouri to organize another cattle drive.
The brothers were “exuberant about the possibilities of raising cattle in California and, in 1853, convinced more than 30 of their Missouri relatives to join them in moving there,” wrote author Ken Mather.
It was the start of an empire that would play a significant role in California history.
Goodbye,
Missouri
Isaac and John Crow had stayed in Missouri to raise their families and tend their farms near Ashley.
There are conflicting stories on when Isaac went west, but one account says he and John left Missouri as the Civil War came to an end in April 1865. Though Isaac was nine years older, John led the large wagon train on its five-month journey.
Upon arrival, both quickly took up ranching. In addition to cattle, the Crows raised sheep and mules, and grew wheat, barley and oats.
“The country was then in a very wild state, but they engaged in stock raising and were very successful,” according to the 1921 book “History of Stanislaus County, California.”
John’s wife, Perthania Eastin Crow, died in July 1866 at 37, leaving the widower with four children between the ages of four and 16.
A year later, he bought land along the San Joaquin River. It would eventually be named Crow’s Landing. John returned briefly to Missouri in 1869 and married Lincoln County native Judeth Ann South.
The following year, a post office opened at Crow’s Landing. John, Isaac and their sister’s husband, James Webb Smith, went into the ferry business and began building their own steam-powered riverboats to carry products to market.
To one potential customer, John wrote that, “we propose to work for fair prices.” He also noted that the vessels also were “neatly fitted for passengers.”
So distinctive were the uniquely-built boats that grain merchants “learned to tell the name of each steamer from the manner in which the smoke arose from the smokestack,” according to “History of Stanislaus County.” Once the sun went down, they could be identified by their whistles.
The steamers were augmented by Crow-constructed barges that could each haul 300 tons of wheat. Modern cousins can pack more than five times that much, but the transports revolutionized California agriculture during the 1870s.
Still there
Crow’s Landing exists today, although not in the same location.
The town was moved four miles west of the San Joaquin River in 1887 to serve as a stop along the Southern Pacific Railroad.
The Stanislaus County history book calls the Crows “one of the oldest and best-known pioneer families of the state.”
Here’s what happened with the eight brothers and their sister:
• Isaac Pritchett Crow: Moved to Oakland, but was buried at Crow’s Landing upon his death at 88 on Oct. 9, 1905. He had married a first cousin, Eveline Kincade, in Missouri. They had nine children.
• William Henry Crow: Made at least two other trips across the Plains. He ran a butcher shop near present-day Sonora, and was married twice with four children. He died at 64 on July 29, 1884.
• James Addison Crow: In addition to being a cattle rancher, he was a banker who helped build a horse-drawn streetcar line in Stockton. Died at 83 on Oct. 16, 1904.
• Benjamin Hamilton Crow: Mined from 1851 to 1853, turned to ranching in 1854 and moved to Crow’s Landing in 1869. Married Emma Patchett, daughter of an English brewer, on Oct. 10, 1858. Although a reason isn’t clear, at some point he lost one of his arms. A family story has it that when Benjamin rode a horse, he would hold the reins in his teeth and a rifle in the remaining hand. Died at 82 on Sept. 18, 1906.
• John Bradford Crow: Three of the four children by his first wife died before he passed at 68 on Dec. 21, 1893. He and his second wife had three children.
• Alfred McDowell Crow: Remained a rancher and died at 57 on Aug. 15, 1884.
• Lewis Jacob Crow: In 1851, he moved to the site of present-day Ripon and began a successful butchering and dairy operation. He was one of the largest stockholders in the San Joaquin Valley, and died at 87 in December 1916.
• Clinton Pike Crow: As with William, he made several trips across the Plains to bring stock to California. He died at 87 on June 3, 1918.
• Susan Eleanor “Sue” Crow Smith: Had three children and died at 88 on Feb. 21, 1921. The Stockton Independent bemoaned her as “the last of the prominent Crow family.”
Loveland’s fate
Cyrus Loveland also stayed in California.
The man who documented the 1850 Crow cattle drive moved to Lawrence. On March 18, 1853, he married Catherine Davis Barney, a widowed Midwestern farmer’s daughter who was six years younger. They had six children—Fannie, Lucy, Fremont, Austin, Naomi and Lillie.
Still adept at coming up with his own names for places—as he had while crossing the Plains—Loveland called the Santa Clara region the “San Jose Pueblo Valley.” He farmed and painted houses, but found time to travel, including one trip to Europe. Despite being a devoted Republican, he never sought political office.
Catherine filed for divorce in 1883, claiming that Loveland had abandoned her and was “in possession of a considerable sum of money.” The reference likely was to his Gold Rush mining success, although she added that, “he still is well able to earn more.”
Catherine was made administrator of the estate upon Loveland’s death on Dec. 17, 1885—10 days before his 65th birthday. Three years later, Catherine sold 12 acres of land they owned for what would today be about $70,000. It isn’t clear if she ever was awarded another 74 acres they had jointly owned. Catherine died at 78 in 1905. He is buried in New York City while she rests in San Jose.
A passage from the 1905 book “History of the State of California” by J.M. Guinn refers to Ben Crow and his wife, Emily. But it could just as easily be applied to the Crow family and Loveland.
“The story of their lives, with its lessons of honesty, frugality and high principles, will be read with interest by coming generations.”
One last thing
The Crow family’s agricultural significance continues.
It began in 1865, when the brothers planted seeds brought from Missouri.
Today, Norman Crow Farms Inc. raises walnuts just outside Crow’s Landing. John Bradford Crow was his great-great-grandfather.
