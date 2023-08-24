PBS Channel 9 interviews museum president about the phenomenon that’s lasted more than 50 years
A film crew from PBS Channel 9 came to Louisiana last Friday to interview Louisiana Historical Museum President Brent Engel, the local historian, about the phenomenon that swept Pike County in the early 1970s—the sighting and smelling of a Big Foot-type creature, later dubbed Mo Mo the Missouri Monster.
Engel, who was living in Illinois at that time, was just 9-years-old. He begged his parents to let him and his friends travel to Louisiana to search for the elusive creature, promising they would not get lost in the woods.
“And they said no, of all things,” he said. “It probably ruined my childhood.”
In July of 1972, a young woman and two young boys said she saw a large hairy creature out in the yard on what was then called Marzloff Hill. Later, the area which is a stone’s throw from the Louisiana Elks Lodge, was renamed Star Hill, because the city places a large lighted star on the hill during the Christmas holiday.
There was wild speculation at the time of what the creature might be. Some said a wild hog or possibly a bear or it was even a hoax. But that didn’t matter. The sheriff at the time, declared the hill off limits until a further investigation could be made.
The sighting drew national attention, and Bill White, who was a young man back then working at the local radio station, wrote a song that would immortalize the creature. TV stations came, the New York Times sent a reporter. The frenzy escalated quickly. Over time, stories and sightings of the creature continued intrigue people here and abroad. The story stayed right at the edge of people’s minds for years. Whenever there was a strange sound in the night, it was attributed to Mo Mo.
But before the sighting by the young girl and two boys, Engel said, two women on their way back to St. Louis, stopped for a picnic at one of the town’s scenic overlooks. The two spotted a creature at the edge of the woods, and they reported a foul smell emanating from it.
“The creature was standing there gurgling and growling,” he said. Frightened by the sight, they ran to their car, only to realize they had left the keys on the picnic table. One of them ran back got the keys and they sped away, noting that by then the creature was enjoying their lunch.
“So if you’re out in the woods, don’t take peanut butter sandwiches,” Engel said. “Because apparently Mo Mo loves peanut butter sandwiches.”
Veronica Mohesky with PBS, said the reason she was interviewing Engel was to try and find out what has made this sighting so endearing that its legacy has lasted for more than 50 years.
Engel said it had a lot to do with the mystery of the event.
“That’s what keeps these stories alive,” he said. “If we had found Mo Mo, there wouldn’t be much to tell.”
And there was a lot of merchandising going on, too.
“There were all kinds of promotions that went along with (the sighting),” he said. “Louisiana really took advantage of it—with Mo Mo Days sidewalk sales,” he added.
Even the local Dairy Queen jumped on the bandwagon, offering a Mo Mo burger.
And there were other sighting as well, he said, which kept the mystery alive.
During the search for Mo Mo, a foot cast was made of a three-toed creature with enormous feet.
And as far as he knows, Engel said, “There is no three-toed creature that is bipedal.”
When Mohesky tried to pin Engel down on whether or not he believed the creature actually exists, he sidestepped the issue saying, there are as many people who say there is a creature as there are who say it was a hoax.
“So, I’m not going to say yea, or nay,” he said.
In addition to the song, there have been books and movies about the creature, Engel added.
Museum board treasurer Linda Beer was also interviewed for the show. She has lived in Louisiana most of her life and remembers what it was like in town during that time. She had married and moved away by then, she said, but noted that there was quite the hubbub at the time, and she followed the story.
“The song by comedy song writer Bill Whyte really caught on,” she said. He played to a packed house last year when he came back to entertain the town with his songs during the 50th anniversary of the Mo Mo sighting. He’s interested in a return engagement.
PBS plans on airing its Mo Mo story in late October, fairly close to Halloween.
