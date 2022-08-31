If you’ve read Brent Engel’s recently history articles on the cattle drive by the Walter Crow family out of Ashley, Mo., then you have a pretty good idea about what transpired during that first 1850 cross-country drive.
But Engel is always one to bring history to life, with props and strong visualizations. During the Louisiana Rotary Club’s weekly lunch last week, Engel brought several props, including a “steer” that looked a lot like a sawhorse with a broken branch as wooden antlers.
Several people in the audience said they would probably have been more interested in history when attending school if they had a teacher like Engel to present the topic. Picture “A Night at the Museum” without all that costly CGI.
But Engel did say he spared no expense with his props, which included a six-shooter cap gun, brown and green napkins to represent desert and green plains respectively, unicorn erasers as horses, and whatever else was available at the Party Plus store. He even donned a cowboy hat, which was several times too small for his head, to add a touch of “realism” to his talk about the hardships the Crow family and their 40 drovers faced during their cattle drive.
Engel said they were not considered cowboys and would have laughed at the title, preferring the term drover instead, because that’s what they were doing—driving cattle.
Engel based his six-part article about the drive on a diary written by a Crow family friend, Cyrus Loveland.
That account showed the hardships these men faced while herding these animals across an unforgiving landscape. Without roads or bridges, the trek was perilous. An estimated 300 head of cattle out of almost 800 never made it to the final destination in California to feed the hungry miners who had flooded the region searching for gold.
“Anyone that knows me, knows that I love history,” Engel said when he addressed the audience. He’s the co-president of the Louisiana Area Historical Museum.
He explained that the Crow cattle drive was one of the first from Missouri to California.
“William Crow had eight sons and one daughter,” Engel said. Eventually, all of them got involved in the family business.
Loveland was originally from Cooperstown, N.Y., where the Baseball Hall of Fame is now located.
“He went to New York City and was a street tough,” Engel said. “He got in with some really bad guys, but he also was a painter.” Tired of that life, Loveland joined the military and was sent to California. Once out of the military, he said goodbye to New York and traveled to Ashley, Mo., where Crow was putting together his first cattle drive. Loveland joined the cattle drive, and documented the trip for posterity.
He joined the group in April of 1850 and by May they had all met up in Kansas City to buy the cattle they needed and start their drive west.
Engel read Loveland’s first diary entry: “This day we left the line that divides us from the land of civilization and launched out on the broad prairie of the Indian Nations.”
Engel talked about the harsh weather and some of the other things that hampered the Crow cattle drive. Although they did encounter Native Americans, Engel said the biggest problem came from other drovers trying to steal their cattle.
He handed the cap gun to Linda Beer, who was designated the herd protector. She fired off a couple of warning shots to scare away any rustlers.
Eventually, they made it to California, light a few hundred head, but still with enough to make a tidy profit. With that first cattle drive, the Crow family had a lucrative business; one that would serve them well over the years.
The Rotary members thanked Engel for his lively portrayal of the cattle drive, and he promised to return some day with some more riveting stories from Missouri’s past.
