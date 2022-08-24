A devoted group gathered at the Louisiana Area Historical Museum last Thursday to be part of the dedication of the John Brooks Henderson bust created by local artist John Stoeckley.
Stoeckley, who owns a gallery in town, donated the clay bust he created to help make the bronze bust of Henderson that is now in Louisiana’s Henderson Riverview Park on the bluff overlooking the Mississippi River.
Henderson is best known as the author of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which outlawed slavery in the United States.
As part of the dedication, museum co-president Brent Engel produced a flyer for the event. It excerpted the 13th Amendment: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”
“We are very grateful and humbled to one person in this room,” Engel said during the dedication ceremony, “And that’s John Stoeckley.” He noted the land for the park was donated to the city by the Henderson family in 1903, for as long as it remained a park.
Engel said he believed the view from the park is among the best scenic views of the river.
“Everyone knows what a wonderful painter and drawer that John is,” Engel said. “He’s known all over the world because he’s sold pieces all over the world.” He noted that John had not done a sculpture sine he was in college, but knew he could do this one. “I don’t think that there’s anyone who could have done a better rendering.”
The bust of Henderson in the park, Engel added, is to remind generations to come of the importance of the former senator and that time in the history of this country when everything was in turmoil.
“It took John Brooks Henderson to draft and introduce the 13th Amendment, outlawing slavery in this country,” Engel said. And it took Stoeckley to bring Henderson’s likeness to life for those generations to come.
Engel introduced Stoeckley so he could make some remarks.
Stoeckley said a new addition to the park is currently being built.
“The children of Carl and Mary Littrell, working with our local Rotary Club, have funded the installation of a viewing station,” so visitors would be able to view the area. He said he believes it will be done by Colorfest weekend.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to the Littrell family for memorializing Carl and Mary’s love for Louisiana and love for the Riverfront Park,” Stoeckley said.
Stoeckley challenged the community to raise funds for the museum. In addition to the bust of Henderson, he located a 1875 Atlas of Pike County.
“It shows precinct by precinct, throughout the county,” he said. It has maps and drawings of significant buildings. Stoeckley said he would also donate the Atlas if the those present could raise $1,000 that night for the museum’s operation.
He noted that he’s had at least nine careers during his lifetime, with this last one, his art, being the best one and the one he’s always wanted.
“The last 32 years I’ve been doing my art, which is a passion I’ve had for years,” he said.
Museum Co-President Judy Schmidt thanked Stoeckley for entrusting the museum with the Henderson bust.
She also thanked him for bringing in the Atlas, which was being displayed in the Hercules Room. She pointed out some new display cases that they recently acquired. The museum is hoping to expand to the building’s second floor, but it is going to take a lot more money than what they currently have.
“However, since we last saw you, we did get the roof fixed,” she said. Eventually, the new cases will go on the second floor.
After the dedication, those present were treated to some refreshments and they could visit with Stoeckley.
