This coming Saturday, at 3 p.m. during Colorfest, the Louisiana Rotary Club will hold a celebration to dedicate the new overlook in Henderson Park. It is being dedicated in the name of Carl and Mary Littrell, who were a big part of the Louisiana community for many years.

High above the Mississippi River on the bluff, a new observation platform has been completed, except for some minor landscaping. The family of Carl and Mary Littrell, as well as the members of the Louisiana Rotary Club, wanted to invite everyone to the ceremony.

