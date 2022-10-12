This coming Saturday, at 3 p.m. during Colorfest, the Louisiana Rotary Club will hold a celebration to dedicate the new overlook in Henderson Park. It is being dedicated in the name of Carl and Mary Littrell, who were a big part of the Louisiana community for many years.
High above the Mississippi River on the bluff, a new observation platform has been completed, except for some minor landscaping. The family of Carl and Mary Littrell, as well as the members of the Louisiana Rotary Club, wanted to invite everyone to the ceremony.
According to Linda Beer, the Rotary Club has been working for some time to get the new platform completed. And it was done just in time for Colorfest, which runs Saturday and Sunday this weekend, Oct. 15 – 16.
Although they both grew up elsewhere, Carl Littrell, the oldest son, said his parents moved to Louisiana in 1953 and made it their home.
“My Mom was a St. Louisian, and grew up there. Until she met my Dad, she’d never been outside St. Louis,” he said during a phone interview. “Dad was from Centralia. He grew up on a farm and went to college in St. Louis and became a pharmacist.”
That’s where Carl met Mary; at a Walgreens of all places. He was the assistant manager and Mary was working there after graduating from high school.
Carl, the son, said the family lived in south St. Louis, close to his grandparents.
One of Carl’s college friends invited him to Louisiana to take a look at the drug store. He was offered the opportunity to become a partner in the drug store on Georgia Street.
“So they took the offer to get out of the corporate life,” he said, and become part of a small town.
Once settled in Louisiana, Carl said it didn’t take long for his mother to make friends.
“She’s the outgoing type,” he said. “No one can be a stranger for long with her.” She developed a great group of friends around St. Joseph Church. Mary started a bowling team. His dad knew practically everybody in town from working at the drug store.
He also became scoutmaster for the local Boy Scouts about the time Carl was in his third year with the scouts.
“They adopted the town and the town adopted us,” Carl said. “Every time I get together with my siblings we all agree we grew up in the best place at the best time.”
The family home was on 3rd and Gap streets and had a view of the Champ Clark Bridge and the river.
“We want to memorialize that outlook we had on life, complements of Mom and Dad with this new overlook,” he said.
Others from the Littrell family will be there, he said. Members are coming from North Carolina, Ohio and possibly from Indiana and Wisconsin.
Carl Jr. said he worked with John Stoeckley on designing the new platform and getting the plans off the drawing board and into the building phase.
Stoeckley said the idea came to light about four years ago.
“Carl and Mary Littrell were longtime residents of Louisiana and have since passed,” he said. “Their kids, who are in their 60s, decided that they wanted to commemorate their parents and their life in Louisiana.”
He noted that the couple contributed so much to the city during the years they lived here.
“Mary was involved in everything as a volunteer,” he said. He also noted Carl Sr.’s time as scout master and all he did for the community.
Mary, he explained, had been one of the first female members of Louisiana’s Rotary Club. Their children approached the Rotarians looking for some way to honor their parents and the contributions they made.
They wanted to fund the construction of a viewing station at the highest point of Henderson Park, Stoeckley said.
“They loved the river view they had from their home,” he added. In addition to the platform, they also wanted a binocular system that would allow visitors to scan the river.
Stoeckley, who sculpted the bronze bust of John B. Henderson, which now resides in the park, said he got involved with the project early on, working with the Littrell family on the platform’s design.
“Eventually, we settled on Brad Penrod Construction to do the concrete and stone work,” he said.
His first design incorporated the wooden platform that was already in the park, he said, but eventually they came to conclusion it would be better to build a sturdier concrete platform.
“I wanted to make sure the family got what they wanted,” Stoeckley added. That required excavating the area and pouring a deep foundation for the viewing platform so it will be stable for generations.
“The family has seen pictures and are anxious to see the final project,” he said.
And this Saturday at 3 p.m. all that effort will take the stage front and center for the dedication ceremony.
