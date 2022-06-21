The Pike County Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution had this year accepted the honored role of getting American flags put on every veteran’s grave in, not just one, but many area cemeteries.
The majority of the flags were placed on Thursday before Memorial Day. Pike County Chapter DAR Secretary Cindy Blaylock had accepted the task as chair for the chapter, a leadership position that was passed on by Cheryl Ward. Cheryl and her late husband, Kenneth “Bucky” Ward had been in charge of the groups of volunteers for several years.
Cheryl was the chapter’s guest at its June 1 meeting. She related to them the story that several years ago she and Bucky were riding around town and she commented, “I want to go to see the flags at the cemetery.” They drove up and there were no flags! Because of that, they decided to take steps then to take over the job of making sure our deceased veterans would always be remembered and honored on Memorial Day and put out the call.
They were joined by various groups of volunteers and began the laborious task of getting the flags out of storage and bundled together, making the lists and location charts, then getting the lists and the flags to the volunteers. Cheryl and Bucky also did their share of putting out the flags in the local cemeteries each year since then—including placing them around the circle drive at Riverview where the soldier stands tall overlooking the entrance driveway.
If someone has a deceased veteran in their family who did not get a flag posted at his or her grave, please contact Cindy Blaylock at the Louisiana State Farm Insurance office with the name, birth and death dates, location of the gravesite and the cemetery’s name. Or if anyone would like to be a volunteer in placing flags next Memorial Day, contact Cindy.
The DAR said that some of the graves are difficult to locate for various reasons, but a sincere effort will continue to be made to locate all veterans’ graves in years to come so they can be remembered and honored for their service—whether 100 years ago or the current year.
Ward was honored at the meeting with a proclamation read and presented to her by Louisiana Mayor Tim Carter for the work and dedication she and her husband, Bucky, had given to the flag project.
Cheryl was also honored with an appreciation certificate from the Pike County Chapter, presented by Regent Sandy Orf, for past years of service to the project, accompanied by their “Flag Brigade” volunteers.
The June meeting had originally been scheduled to be held at Henderson “Riverview” Park and was to also include a brief commentary on Sen. John B. Henderson, who had a home down the hill from the park. Another mention was made that the picnic had been planned for the park overlooking the Mississippi river and referencing the plight of Sacajawea and the Lewis & Clark Expedition tracking the Mississippi and Missouri rivers to the newly purchased land to the “West.” Because of rain, however, the meeting was moved to its regular meeting place, the First Presbyterian Church.
It was brought out in the meeting that Louisiana has deep roots in historical events with native tribes, pioneers, state representatives, senators, governors and even Hollywood stars—Gloria Hardin and her husband.
Attending the meeting were Regent Sandy Orf, Treasurer Liz Wallace, Chaplain Beverly Cogar and, in addition to guests Ward and Carter, another guest, Charles Cogar. Box lunches delivered by The Hen House were enjoyed regardless of the disappointment that there was not a picnic in the park. There are no regular chapter meetings held in July and August, but they will resume on the first Wednesday of September. If anyone (female, of course) wishes to see what it takes to become a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, there are brochures available in various places in Louisiana, which have contact information. There are nearly 3,000 chapters across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries, with a total membership of approximately 180,000. And there are many ways to support the local community and its families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.