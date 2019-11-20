LOUISIANA – John Brooks Henderson stands out among Louisiana’s famous sons. A Missouri Senator during the Civil War, he played a key role in the writing and passage of the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery. He dashed the attempt to remove President Andrew Johnson and was hired by Ulysses S. Grant to investigate the corruption of St. Louis’s infamous “Whiskey Ring” — and then fired when he objected to Grant’s attempt to protect key players in his own administration
But the women in the Henderson family had their own place in American history — by turns impressive, tragic and bizarre.
That was the argument of historian Greg Wolk, the guest speaker of the Louisiana Area Historical Museum at their annual fundraising banquet Thursday night at American Legion Post 370.
Wolk laid out his research into Mary Foote Henderson, John Brooks Henderson’s wife, her mother, a trail-blazing scientist and advocate for women’s rights and her grand-daughter, who was ultimately disinherited in an ugly legal fight.
Mary Foote was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y., to Eunice Newton and Elisha Foote, a prominent lawyer, in 1842.
Eunice Newton Foote worked as a scientist in a period when women struggled to be recognized in the field. One of her experiment plumbed the capacity of different gases to trap heat, in an effort that suggested the effect different atmospheres would have on the planet’s temperature. Her discovery that pure carbon dioxide captured more heat than normal air or hydrogen led her to write that “an atmosphere of that gas would give to our earth a high temperature.”
Her work was presented to the Smithsonian Institute by a male colleague, who recognized her contribution and spoke in favor of women in the sciences. But her discovery — which established the underlying principle behind the greenhouse effect and the modern understanding of global warming — was attributed for more than one-and-a-quarter century to a British scientist who published three years later.
“In fact, Mary’s mother was the mother of climate science,” Wolk said. He noted that the day before the Thursday’s banquet the University of California Santa Barbara had held an event focusing on her work, reflecting its increasing public prominence.
“They know about it in California, we know about it in St. Louis, and we want you to know about it here, because the whole story speaks to what women have had to go through,” Wolk added.
Both Footes were also early supporters of the vote for women and women’s rights. Their hometown, Seneca Falls, entered the annals of history as the home of the Seneca Falls Convention, the first convention of the just-emerging women’s rights movement.
The Footes were one of only two attendees of the convention with a connection to the town, leading Wolk to speculate that, in their absence, the famous convention might well have found a new home and a new name in the history books.
And if, as Wolk reckoned likely, Mary Foote Henderson had been taken down the road to the convention, the Louisiana been one of only two women to have attended the convention and lived to see women earn the right to vote with the passage of the 19th Amendment and probably the last living attendee. The other surviving attendee had been too infirm to vote once she had been enfranchised.
“I could say, dumping another assumption on that, that [Mary Henderson] must have voted, but in fact I’m posing a trick question, since Mary Henderson lived in the District of Columbia and couldn’t vote for federal officers for the rest of her life,” Wolk said.
In Louisiana, St. Louis and then Washington D.C., John Brooks Henderson built a prominent and lucrative law project. A shrewd business-woman in her own right, Mary Henderson grew that fortune as a D.C. property developer, building and then selling the town’s first “Embassy Row.”
Through the course of her life, Mary Henderson developed a whole suite of eccentricities as, Wolk said “as sometimes people with too much money do.” A supporter of the temperance movement, she dumped the John Brooks’s wine cellar into the street. She developed her nutritional theory, which she memorialized in a book, and her crusade for vegetarianism counted among its converts the Chinese ambassador to the United States.
Wolk’s talk moved from the “heights” to the “depths” of the family’s fortunes, which were ultimately dashed on the rocks of Mary Henderson’s monument-building impulse.
John and Mary Henderson’s son, John Henderson Jr., achieved some fame in his own field as a scientist studying molluscs.
John Jr. and his wife, Angelica Schuyler Henderson, received an ultimatum from their parents: they’d receive a share of the family fortune only if they gave birth to a child. Unable to do so, the couple faked a presidency and adopted a young girl named Beatrice.
According to Wolk, Beatrice did not know the truth about her background when the relationship between grandmother and granddaughter eventually collapsed around one of Mary Henderson’s more outlandish building projects: an attempt to gift the United States a vice-presidential residence in her neighborhood in Washington.
“[Beatrice] filed a law claiming grandma was crazy, and then it all came out that Trixie was not her descendant,” Wolk said. “So Trixie was left out in the cold for that terrible reason.”
Beatrice Henderson died in 1992 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Wolk’s work with the Missouri Humanities Council sees him traveling across the state to conduct historical research.
“Its kind of a dream job,” Wolk said in an interview before his address. He’d built a connection to Louisiana across several visits to town for research purposes, mostly about the Henderson. He said he hoped his talk would “jog some interest” about the varied history of the Louisiana family. In the introduction to his talk, Wolk credited the work of local author and museum board member Brent Engel with reviving interest in the Hendersons.
During the organization’s fundraiser, museum president Judy Schmidt updated the more than 100 attendees on the museum’s activities over the last year, including repairs and installation of storm windows on the upper windows of their historic building. Current board members and the founding board members of the organization were recognized. The night’s meal was served by members of the Louisiana High School Interact Club.
