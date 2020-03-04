A moment that should have been triumphant instead turned tragic.
Champ Clark was denied the top spot on the 1912 Democrat ticket by the efforts of William Jennings Bryan and a couple of arcane party rules.
It would be hard to find another man who was so viciously maligned and cheated, yet still showed more class than all of his foes put together. Equally appalling was that his strong-willed wife, Genevieve, would not have legally been able to vote for him even if he had gotten the nomination. She wasn’t as forgiving as her husband.
March 7 will mark the 170th anniversary of Clark’s birth and 2020 is the 100th publication anniversary of his two-volume autobiography, “My Quarter-Century of American Politics.”
Much has been written about Clark’s 1912 campaign. Even with the hindsight of more than a century, the squalid tale remains an odious example of staunch mulishness and backstabbing treachery. Clark graciously promised he would not let rebuke change him.
“I never scratched a Democratic ticket or bolted a Democratic candidate in my life,” he famously said. “I shall not change the Democratic habit now. I am too seasoned a soldier not to accept cheerfully the fortunes of war.”
Unlike today, political conventions of Clark’s era carried all kinds of drama. The Missourian had the overwhelming support of most delegates as the party gathered in Baltimore on June 25.
Bryan was a one-time friend of Clark whose presidential aspirations had met with failure three times. However, the Nebraska senator still wielded immense power, despite being called a “political corpse” by one fellow Democrat. Often nicknamed “The Great Commoner,” he was determined to play a role.
The rules were obsolete dictums. The one convention they decided to keep required a candidate to get a two-thirds majority of delegates to secure the nomination. The decree that was dumped—the so-called “unit rule”—required delegates to vote as a group for the candidate favored by the majority of each state’s members. Clark would be hurt by both decisions.
The goal for Clark and his chief rival, New Jersey Gov. Woodrow Wilson, was 725-and-one-third delegates. The Missourian achieved a simple majority over Wilson on the 10th ballot, substantially increasing his vote total while Wilson’s gain was minuscule.
The chicanery came after the 13th vote, when in a prominent speech, Bryan told the convention he planned to switch from Clark to Wilson. It was a gigantic game changer. Howls, jeers and applause at once arose from the convention floor.
Although some praised Bryan, others offered contempt. One delegate questioned whether the warhorse was still a Democrat. Another offered $25,000—more than $640,000 today — to have him killed.
“This is a hand-to-hand struggle such as has not been witnessed in American politics in our generation,” the New York Evening News declared.
At the time, Clark had 554 and one-half to Wilson’s 356. The New York Sun said Bryan had “catapulted himself into the situation” and in “his turn on his old friend presented one of the most dramatic scenes that this extraordinary convention has witnessed.”
Bryan claimed Clark was beholden to Wall Street interests and wasn’t progressive enough. Clark said it was “wickedly false” and hypocritical for Bryan to link him with Wall Street financiers, especially after Bryan had so eagerly accepted the support of big business in his own 1900 and 1908 campaigns.
A big California banner championing Clark was forced up to the convention platform and a fight was “narrowly averted as the officers of the convention forced it back down the steps,” the New York Tribune said.
Most, including Clark, believed Bryan’s speech was an indiscreet, self-serving effort to throw his hat into the ring for consideration. Although never declaring his candidacy, Bryan’s rant certainly caused delegates to rethink their votes for Clark.
“Champ Clark was angry and hurt witnessing his seemingly inevitable victory being snatched away,” wrote historian Richard Allen Morton, adding that it “was such a ruthless and unfair twist of fate.”
Clark lost only one delegate on the 14th ballot, but Wilson picked up five and the tide began to turn. Although Clark could in no way have anticipated or prevented Bryan’s malicious speech, he bore at least part of the responsibility for not being able to immediately refute it.
Neither he nor Wilson attended the convention, which was protocol for candidates at the time. In a domain, which took the definition of tawdry to new heights, it was somehow considered unseemly to do so.
Had he been there, Clark could have summoned his dominantly persuasive powers of speech to challenge Bryan’s charges. As it stood, the speaker caught a train to Baltimore and arrived just 15 minutes after the convention adjourned for the evening.
With radio and TV yet to be invented, he was forced to put out written comments. In part, Clark said an “outrageous aspersion was cast upon me ... by one who of all men ought to be the last to besmirch or betray his friend or his party.
“I am not here to plead for a nomination or to attempt to influence any man’s political action,” he continued. “Let every man proceed in this convention according to convictions and the expressed will of his constituents. I ask no undue consideration from any man, be he friend or foe, but I demand exact justice from every Democrat, either in this convention or throughout the nation.”
Voting continued the next day as Clark’s lead diminished further. The speaker finally lost his majority on the 30th ballot. After the 33rd vote, the Missouri delegation—which included Edward A. Glenn of Louisiana—promptly displayed a banner designed to shame Bryan. It featured words of praise, which Bryan had for Clark in 1910.
The demonstration “became a riot when a dozen Missourians carried the banner across the hall and flaunted it in the face of Bryan,” the Evening World said. “The peerless leader flushed angrily as a hooting crowd gathered around him.”
Bryan shouted from the platform that, “No man living can insult me to my face.” Of course, the Nebraskan had thought it necessary to insult Clark while the Speaker was 40 miles away, but that didn’t register. Fistfights broke out and the police had to be called to quell the violence.
The longer balloting dragged on, the more delegates became frustrated. The Sun said the “Missouri crowd was particularly ill tempered” and that “the Clark people have practically abandoned hope” that he would get the nomination.
Clark met with his advisers and urged them to fight on, but it was too late. Illinois switched to Wilson on the 43rd ballot. At 3:33 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, Wilson claimed the nomination. Though 84 delegates had still backed Clark in the final tally, the vote was declared unanimous for the former Princeton University president.
Clark declined the vice presidential nod, despite the urging of many supporters. He said that in being speaker of the House, he “held an office of infinitely greater importance,” the Sun reported.
Bryan also refused to be Wilson’s running mate. Showing no shame, he offered a preposterous speech as the convention closed in which he said he could “render more service to my country when I have not the embarrassment of a nomination and have not the suspicion of a selfish interest.”
Clark promised to support Wilson “with whatever power I possess and hope that he will be elected” before adding a caveat.
“I lost the nomination solely through the vile and malicious slanders of William Jennings Bryan of Nebraska,” he said. “True, these slanders were by innuendo and insinuation, but they were no less deadly for that reason.”
Clark’s wife, Genevieve, never forgave Bryan, saying he “was always jealous of Champ and never lost an opportunity to knife him in the back.” An educator and gifted writer, she also wrote a hysterical poem aimed at states that didn’t support her husband. One stanza reads:
O, Texas, Texas
Thy solar plexus
I’d like to give it a rap.
O, would my name were a magic spell.
I’d give you a slap
That would wipe you off the map
Clark remained a man of his word, swallowing his pride and meeting with Wilson for 80 minutes at the nominee’s New Jersey retreat on July 12, 1912. He told reporters he would not discuss two topics. One was politics. Then, a journalist asked if Bryan would have a part in the November campaign. The speaker pulled a toothpick out of his pocket before answering.
“I don’t know and don’t care,” he said. “That is the other thing I won’t talk about.”
In the general election, Wilson handily defeated Republican incumbent William Howard Taft, who split the GOP vote with former President Theodore Roosevelt.
As speaker for the rest of his life, Clark supported many of the progressive ideas Wilson put forth during two terms, while never abandoning his own more conservative principles.
Wilson suffered a massive stroke in 1919 that left him partially paralyzed. The seriousness would be kept from the public. In an ironic twist, Wilson’s wife, Edith—who couldn’t legally vote—controversially took over most of his responsibilities as a proxy despite objections from Vice President Thomas Marshall. Wilson died at 67 on Feb. 3, 1924.
Had he been elected in 1912 and again in 1916, Clark would have died in office at age 70 two days before Republican, Warren G. Harding, took over on March 4, 1921. Thousands attended his funeral in Bowling Green. The California flag displayed by Clark supporters at the 1912 convention is prominently featured among displays at the Speaker’s Bowling Green home, Honey Shuck, which has been preserved and is available for tours.
Bryan served under Wilson as secretary of state, but resigned on June 9, 1915, because of concerns after the sinking of the Lusitania that the president was leading America toward joining the war in Europe. He would become a crusader for religious values, including participation in the famous 1925 Scopes Trial that challenged teaching about the theory of evolution in schools.
Bryan died at 65 on July 26, 1925, and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Part of the inscription on his tombstone reads “friend to truth.”
Historian Boyce House called Bryan’s efforts at the 1912 convention his “greatest triumph” and Collier’s Weekly said he “reached the fullness of his strength at Baltimore.” Charles Willis Thompson, a political reporter for The New York Times, said Bryan “left the convention a conqueror, and a bigger figure than he had ever been in his life.”
Clark’s supporters were equally fervent. Louisville Courier-Journal Editor Henry Watterson called Bryan’s actions “unforgivable.” Bryan “hoists the standard of hatred and revenge over what should be a marching army of brothers.”
The Sun said that although Bryan may have felt himself the victor, he actually had been “beaten, exposed, humiliated and discarded” and that not a “drop of toxin remains in the hidden fangs of this gentleman.” The Washington Times added that Bryan was “politically shattered”
Missouri U.S. Sen. James A. Reed, who in nominating Clark for president had called him “The Lion of Democracy,” said his friend definitely would campaign for Wilson.
“A Missouri Democrat is one of those fellows who takes off his coat and starts to work for the ticket as soon as the convention is over, and Champ Clark is a Missouri Democrat,” Reed said.
Clark and Bryan finally reconciled after Wilson was inaugurated. Bryan apologized, saying he “did not intend to reflect upon (Clark’s) personal or political integrity.”
“It is beyond the power of Col. Bryan or any one else to correct the injustice that was done to me at Baltimore,” Clark replied. “The loss of the presidential nomination was a small thing compared to the injury done to my reputation in the eyes of the world. But now that Col. Bryan in his public statement has done what he can to remove the injurious impressions that were created by his Baltimore speeches, I feel that we can all the better cooperate for good of the administration.”
In conclusion, the Pike County icon again showed his magnanimous nature.
“I can only repeat what I have declared time and time again, that all personal or selfish considerations must give way to the duty all Democrats owe to our party and to our country.”
Editor’s note: This is the final story in a three-part series by award-winning journalist, author and public relations professional Brent Engel of Louisiana.
